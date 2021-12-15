IMA Ilapak and IMA Record Name ATP Engineering & Packaging as Sales and Service Agent in Spain

In addition, the ATP technical team, which gained in the recent past an extensive knowledge of IMA Ilapak and IMA Record solutions, will be on hand in the field to ensure timely and first-rate assistance.

IMA Ilapak and IMA Record manufacturer flow wrap machines and vertical baggers. For almost 50 years, with their wide range of flexible packaging solutions, they have satisfied every f/f/s packaging applications of the food, pharma, medical devices, and wet wipes industries.

The common vision between IMA Ilapak, IMA Record and ATP, paved the way to forge this partnership aimed to ensure the best sales and service approach to the Spanish market.

"ATP is the right partner to achieve our goals in Spain. Thanks to this cooperation, we can fully meet the expectations of our customers in terms of local sales & service" says Luca Bordin, Managing Director of Ilapak International SA.

“The partnership with ATP organization will allow us to offer a strength support to the local market for our existing applications and generate new opportunities in the Iberian territory,” stated Ivo Galimberti, Sales & Marketing Director of Record S.p.A.

"We are delighted to be partnering with IMA Ilapak and IMA Record as it marks another milestone in our drive to bring the latest packaging technologies to our customers in Spain.", says Nereo Urbano, CEO of ATP Engineering & Packaging. "This partnership will help ATP to reinforce our market position in the packaging industry further, as well as accelerate our growth strategy over the next years", adds Laura Jordan, General Manager of ATP Engineering & Packaging.

