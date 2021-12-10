Tekni-Plex Receives ISO Certification for Contract Filling in the Beauty and Skincare Markets

Tekni-Plex’s ISO certification covers many filling and packaging scenarios. For example, the company’s Holland, Ohio location is now accredited for filling single-dose plastic containers – as well as tubes with silicone applicator tips – from 0.3 to 10 ml in volume. Capabilities also include filling multiple products on the same multi-vial strip – a frequent need when producing skincare products.
“This ISO certification, which is an important designation in the beauty market, enables Tekni-Plex to continue to expand our materials science-based innovations as we serve the Consumer Products business,” said DeAnn Umland, Vice President of Market and Strategy Development for the Beauty and Home Markets.