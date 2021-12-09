Pregis Begins Product Production at New Facility in Atlanta

The 298,000 sq ft facility is the latest in a series of expansion projects focused on scaling production to support growing e-commerce demand. The new capacity in McDonough is in addition to the two new manufacturing sites and capacity expansion in the legacy Elk Grove Village, Ill. facility. The company projects that it will be supplying more than 1 billion mailers to the North American market in 2022.

This facility will be producing the Pregis EverTec™ mailer that features lightweight, curbside recyclable paper, cushioned construction. Pregis has already hired 90 workers for the facility, with scores of new employment opportunities expected as production expands in the future. Pregis also self-manufactures the proprietary equipment used to produce the unique mailer.

“Our continued scaling of EverTec mailer manufacturing has the potential to positively impact the supply chain. Not only can these paper mailers be recycled curbside, but their compact size vs. corrugated boxes means a significant number of additional packages can fit on a truckload. In an environment where supply chain issues are affecting the ability to reduce shipping cycles, this solution can help dramatically improve outcome by delivering more damage free shipments with reduced environmental impact, said Pregis President and CEO Kevin Baudhuin.

