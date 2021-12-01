Michael Small Named Director of Operations for Triangle Packaging

He will oversee Triangle’s production, manufacturing, and assembly departments and use his 30 years of expertise to improve overall manufacturing and production efficiencies while expanding capacity within its existing manufacturing facility.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Triangle Package Machinery Co.
Dec 1st, 2021
Mike Small

Having earned a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Technology from Eastern Illinois University, Small’s career is based on a well-rounded approach to operations management. He has over 17 years of experience as a Plant Manager for a leading supplier of ring carrier multi-packaging systems. With prior experience in production supervision and operations coordination, Small excels at personnel development, inventory control, quality, safety and customer satisfaction.

Small’s recent professional pursuits include extensive experience in value stream management, further strengthening his knowledge of optimizing manufacturing efficiencies.

“Mike is an accomplished management professional with a distinguished career in operations management for over three decades, and a performance record to show it,” stated N’Gai Merrill, Triangle’s Chief Operating Officer. “His strong record of results-oriented performance, such as improving efficiencies and materials utilization, is a testament to his operational management and leadership skills.”

Companies in this article
Triangle Package Machinery Co.
Videos from Triangle Package Machinery Co.View all videos
PACK EXPO 2021 - Thank You from Triangle
PACK EXPO 2021 - Thank You from Triangle
Oct 4th, 2021
Liquid Filling VFFS Bagger | Triangle Package Machinery
Liquid Filling VFFS Bagger | Triangle Package Machinery
Jul 16th, 2021
Triangle's Delta VFFS Bagger - Overview
Triangle's Delta VFFS Bagger - Overview
Oct 30th, 2020
Pr Pcmc Innovation Center 120121 Final Web 3
PCMC Opens Packaging Innovation Center
Paper Converting Machine Co. (PCMC), part of Barry-Wehmiller, opened a new Packaging Innovation Center, at its headquarters in Green Bay. It will serve as a hub for demonstrations, training, education, industry trials, and research and development.
Dec 1st, 2021
Flatvector Aero Flexx Lightback Fullcolor
AeroFlexx Awarded the “Made for Recycling” Seal From Interseroh
AeroFlexx’s liquid package is one of the first packages to receive this recognition for multiple countries across Europe. It is a flexible package containing an air frame that provides rigid qualities throughout the entire package lifecycle.
Dec 1st, 2021
Mike Small
Michael Small Named Director of Operations for Triangle Packaging
He will oversee Triangle’s production, manufacturing, and assembly departments and use his 30 years of expertise to improve overall manufacturing and production efficiencies while expanding capacity within its existing manufacturing facility.
Dec 1st, 2021
Vac95 1
Recyclable Vacuum Bag
allfo’s VAC 95+ recyclable vacuum bag is made of a thin, high-barrier material that consists of more than 95% PP. It is suitable for use in food and packaging applications.
Dec 1st, 2021
Unknown 1
Former WestRock CEO Steven Voorhees Awarded PPC’s Lifetime Achievement Award
The Paperboard Packaging Council (PPC) presented its Robert T. Gair Award for lifetime achievement, to former President and CEO of WestRock, Steven C. Voorhees.
Nov 30th, 2021
Arrowhead Logo
Regal Rexnord Acquires Arrowhead Systems
Regal Rexnord’s strategic acquisition of Arrowhead Systems will expand its conveyor offerings into sub-systems, palletizing.
Nov 30th, 2021
Af9058 Blue
Bag Filler with Densification System
Material Transfer’s Material Master® four post unit features heavy-duty tubular carbon steel frame construction for strength and durability and is adjustable for future bag size flexibility.
Nov 30th, 2021
Conveyor Pic
RH Brown Co. Joins Bastian Solutions
RH Brown Co., a fourth-generation family-owned material handling solution provider is the newest Bastian Solutions, a Toyota Advanced Logistics company, member company.
Nov 30th, 2021
Tipa 608 Pouch Pr
Recyclable Transparent Laminate
TIPA’s T.LAM 608 recyclable transparent laminate is designed for a variety of food packaging applications, including stand-up pouches, zipper pouches, open pouches, side gusseted pouches, and more.
Nov 22nd, 2021
Untitled
Intralox Announces $60 Million Plant Expansion
Intralox is expanding operations at its Hammond, La., location. It is more than doubling its footprint, and the expansion will create 425 direct jobs as it expands its molding and assembly operations.
Nov 19th, 2021
Piab Am Conveyor
Vacuum Conveyor
Piab introduces the piFLOW®am vacuum conveyor designed based on requirements from OEMs within the additive manufacturing segment.
Nov 19th, 2021
Click
Syntegon Enters Into Strategic Partnership with Bayer
The partnership will expand the development of new continuous manufacturing processes for oral solid dosage (OSD) forms.
Nov 18th, 2021
Epson America Inc Logo
Epson Signs Gibson Engineering as Distributor for the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic Regions
Epson Robots signed Gibson Engineering, a solutions provider for manufacturers of industrial automation products, as an official distributor of Epson Robots automation solutions.
Nov 18th, 2021
Iscc Logo
Graham Packaging Earns ISCC PLUS Certification
This certification for its Evansville, Ind. location will help Graham meet its long-term goal of incorporating an average of 20% PCR across all bottles by 2025.
Nov 18th, 2021
Shemesh
Rotary Piston Filling Machine
Shemesh Automation launches Asterra, a 4.0-ready positive displacement rotary piston filling machine that offers a filling tolerance of +/- 2ml and speeds up to 300 containers/min (higher throughputs available depending on the number of filling stations).
Nov 18th, 2021
Amcor Impressions
Digital Printing Technology
Amcor launches IMPRESSIONS, a technology developed in collaboration with MGJ that enables brands to customize closure liners, such as the underside of bottle caps.
Nov 18th, 2021
Christina Caccamo Headshot (cmyk)
Christina Caccamo Appointed Business Development Manager for NCC Automated Systems
She will be responsible for new business development, key account management, and OEM relationship growth and development.
Nov 18th, 2021
Liquibox E1583017904737 5ef23f55514a9
Liquibox Celebrates 60th Anniversary
Liquibox employees traded balloons and streamers for steel toe boots and hairnets for an inspiring week celebrating 60 years of dedication and commitment.
Nov 17th, 2021
Mcri Am Rs
Motion Controls Robotics Joins Mobile Industrial Robots’ Certified System Integrator Program
Motion Controls Robotics, Inc. (MCRI) forms partnership with Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) as certified integrator for MiR's autonomous mobile robots (AMRs).
Nov 17th, 2021
Img 1100
Chris Gallagher Appointed VP of Sales for Pearson Packaging
He will be responsible for accelerating the company’s growth and expansion plans.
Nov 17th, 2021
More in Supplier News
Hidetoshi Shibuya, President
Shibuya Corporation Appoints New President and Chairman
Shibuya Corp. appointed Hidetoshi Shibuya, President and Mitsutoshi Shibuya, Chairman.
Nov 17th, 2021
George Reschke Headshot
Triangle Package Machinery Adds George Reschke as Central Regional Sales Manager
Reschke brings with him a strong background in sales and engineering, which includes over 14 years of sales experience with three different major packaging equipment companies.
Nov 16th, 2021
Pas Recycle Ready Retort 01
ProAmpac’s Recycle Ready Retort Pouch Validated by Two Advanced Recycling Firms
Two independent advanced recycling firms confirms that ProAmpac’s ProActive Recycle Ready Retort RT-3000 pouches met the criteria for chemical recycling.
Nov 10th, 2021
Km Mn Mc Ka 1920 618be039dc8c0
Technical troubleshooting tips for today’s shrink packaging
Nov 10th, 2021
Smac Logo
Supply Chain Issues Create Opportunities for U.S. Encoder Manufacturer
Extensive slowdowns all along the supply chain are keeping electronics manufacturers from buying the components they need. However, for SMAC, an encoder manufacturing company, the crisis has led to record sales numbers in 2021.
Nov 10th, 2021
Unknown
Customized Picking Carts
New Age Industrial’s Build Your Own Picking Cart process offers customers the flexibility to mix and match shelving types, number of shelves, casters, and accessories to build exactly the type of picking cart they want or need.
Nov 9th, 2021
Ake E Andersson Picture
Åke E Andersson in memoriam: A tribute by Bo Walteg
IPPO founder Åke E Andersson passed away at the age of 92. He was a notable figure in Swedish (and international) packaging history, having made invaluable contributions to the packaging industry at large.
Nov 9th, 2021
Sullair Dsp45
Rotary Screw Air Compressors
Sullair’s DSP Series of Certified Class 0 oil-free rotary screw air compressors are designed for sensitive applications such as food and beverage packaging.
Nov 8th, 2021
Hoffman Neopac has earned first place in the coveted Excellence in Sustainability category of the 2021 Pharmapack Awards.
Neopac Wins Pharmapack Sustainability Award for Mono-Material Barrier Tubes Designed for Recyclability
Company’s recently introduced Polyfoil MMB takes top honors in Pharmapack Awards’ Excellence in Sustainability category.
Nov 5th, 2021
Eagle Rmi400 Pxt
Bone Fragment Detector Technology
Eagle Product Inspection launches Performance X-ray Technology (PXT™) detector technology designed to identify bone fragments down to 1 mm in size in fresh, frozen, and refrigerated poultry products as well as in bulk flow and retail poultry portions.
Nov 5th, 2021
Juana One
Introducing the JuanaOne™ Pre-roll Work Center
Nov 5th, 2021
Ingredion Logo Web Use Only 500
Ingredion’s Sustainable Barrier Starch Allows Manufacturers to Replace Fluorochemicals in Food Service Packaging
FILMKOTE 2030 barrier starch, sustainably sourced from corn, is an ideal replacement option for food contact packaging that requires effective oil and grease resistance from sustainable materials.
Nov 5th, 2021