Michael Small Named Director of Operations for Triangle Packaging

Having earned a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Technology from Eastern Illinois University, Small’s career is based on a well-rounded approach to operations management. He has over 17 years of experience as a Plant Manager for a leading supplier of ring carrier multi-packaging systems. With prior experience in production supervision and operations coordination, Small excels at personnel development, inventory control, quality, safety and customer satisfaction.

Small’s recent professional pursuits include extensive experience in value stream management, further strengthening his knowledge of optimizing manufacturing efficiencies.

“Mike is an accomplished management professional with a distinguished career in operations management for over three decades, and a performance record to show it,” stated N’Gai Merrill, Triangle’s Chief Operating Officer. “His strong record of results-oriented performance, such as improving efficiencies and materials utilization, is a testament to his operational management and leadership skills.”