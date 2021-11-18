Epson Signs Gibson Engineering as Distributor for the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic Regions

Gibson Engineering has a diverse customer base in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, from life sciences and plastics manufacturers to OEM machine builders. As the sense of urgency for manufacturing projects in these industries accelerates, this new partnership offers Gibson Engineering customers access to Epson’s fully stacked product lineup to simplify automation installs while meeting project time frames.

“Our team of engineers are committed to becoming the first choice and trusted partner of our customers. We help concept, develop and implement automation and robotic solutions that deliver increased productivity, competitiveness and profitability,” said Joe Nolan, vice president and general manager, Gibson Engineering. “Automation continues to be in high demand, and Epson’s breadth of products and commitment to robotics makes them an attractive partner to help both new and existing customers achieve their automation goals.”

Gibson Engineering offers the complete lineup of award-winning Epson Robots automation products, including the extensive portfolio of SCARA, 6-Axis robots, and integrated options. Pairing Epson’s robots with Gibson Engineering’s problem-solving team and exceptional customer service help solidify both companies’ commitment to making automation attainable, easy, and affordable for customers.



“Epson recognizes Gibson Engineering’s continued investment in supporting automation projects, making them an ideal partner for our robot solutions,” said Tom Versfelt, vice president of Channel and Commercial Sales, Epson America. “Gibson Engineering has established themselves as a source for robotics expertise, and customers rely on them for automation needs. Together, we can provide high-precision, high-performance robotic solutions to help manufacturers from Maine to Maryland grow and succeed as a business.”



