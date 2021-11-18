Graham Packaging Earns ISCC PLUS Certification

The International Sustainability and Carbon Certificate (ISCC) PLUS certification enables the site to sell customers ISCC PLUS certified post-consumer resin (PCR) created through advanced recycling.

ISCC PLUS is an internationally recognized system of certifying products that result from advanced recycling using mass balance attribution of plastic waste. This certification provides traceability along the supply chain, and verifies that certified companies meet strict environmental and social standards. Graham was awarded the certificate from SCS Global Services, an international leader in third-party certification, validation, and verification for environmental, sustainability, and food safety.

“We are proud to be one of the few rigid packaging companies who are ISCC PLUS certified to use advanced PCR,” said Tracee Auld, chief sustainability and growth officer. “This is a great milestone for Graham Packaging, and will help us to meet our long-term goal of incorporating an average of 20% PCR across all bottles by 2025.”

With the ISCC PLUS certification, Graham adds advanced recycled material to its portfolio, in addition to its current use of mechanically recycled content. This advanced recycled material can be substituted for up to 100% of virgin resin in a container, delivering identical material performance while also helping to reduce the packaging’s overall carbon footprint.

“ISCC PLUS certification is a major milestone on our sustainability mission because it will allow Graham Packaging to provide our customers packaging solutions made from sustainable, food-grade PCR,” says Marcelo Passos, president of Graham’s food and nutrition business unit. “We are proud of this work to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to sustainability.”

