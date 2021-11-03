Silgan Dispensing Receives Gold Sustainability Rating

EcoVadis is the world’s largest independent provider of business sustainability ratings, assessing a network of more than 75,000 companies.

Silgan Dispensing’s rating score and Gold Certification places it in the 94th percentile of all companies worldwide rated by EcoVadis and the top 3% of those companies rated in the manufacturing of plastic products. EcoVadis assesses four core areas to determine an organization’s rating: environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement.

“Corporate responsibility and sustainability are at the heart of our culture and guide how we operate our plants, design our dispensing solutions and engage with our team members and within our communities. Receiving EcoVadis’ Gold distinction reflects that commitment and is just an initial step in our journey toward a better future,” said Kevin Clark, President, Silgan Dispensing. “More than a core value, sustainability is key to our long-term success, and with our dedicated team, I’m confident that we will continue to make a measurable positive impact for our customers, consumers and the communities where we live and work.”



“We are proud of our score and our global team’s hard work to embed sustainability into every facet of our business,” said Kym Wellons, Vice President, Human Resources, Legal and Sustainability, Silgan Dispensing. “We look forward to building on this achievement and reaching new heights with our sustainability efforts.”



