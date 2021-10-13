Alro Plastics Opens New Manufacturing Facility

The larger building, located at 4670 60th SE, has expanded inventory and processing services. This facility can cut plastic sheet up to 6 in. thick x 14 ft wide x 14 ft long and rod up to 14 in. in diameter. Other plastics processing services include extrusion welding, flame polishing, heat bending, gluing, and bonding. The facility includes 2 new additional Onsrud CNC Routers to meet customers’ per print machining needs. Cut-to-size plastics and next-day delivery is available to customers in Grand Rapids.

Alro Plastics began in 1987 in Jackson, Mich. to provide Alro Steel’s existing customers with a wide range of plastic products. Offering next day delivery and cut-to-size processing, Alro Plastics maintains a large inventory of sheet, rod, and tube in standard, engineered, and high-performance materials. Alro Steel was founded in 1948 by brothers Al and Robert Glick. Alro is focused on offering cut-to-size metals and plastics with next day delivery to 25,000 customers in North America.



