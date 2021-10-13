Marchesini Group Acquires Dott. Bonapace

With this move, Marchesini Group, a manufacturer that specializes in the production of industrial lines for pharmaceutical packaging, including Covid-19 vaccines, and cosmetic products, is acquiring 70% of the shares in Dott. Bonapace and expanding its already extensive machine park with new technologies that handle special products such as suppositories and capsules.

“We have made a number of important acquisitions in recent years, but Dott. Bonapace is our first venture into the laboratory machinery market,” commented Marchesini Group CEO Pietro Cassani. “Entering this new segment - as was the case for the high-level software segment - will allow us to further diversify our portfolio of mechanical companies and better manage the supply chain during this current period of recovery”.

Flavio Gallocchio, marketing manager at Dott. Bonapace, remarked: “My partner Simone Berto and I are proud to inform customers, suppliers and employees that our company has now become part of the prestigious Marchesini Group. We are therefore celebrating our 75th year in business together, confident that this collaboration will once again showcase Italian excellence worldwide”.



