The BoxMaker’s Kristi Duvall Receives Industry Award for Wide Format Printing

One of six women being honored by this year’s program, Duvall was the only winner representing the packaging industry.

Big Picture Magazine’s, Women in Wide Format Awards program seeks to recognize female leaders who have advanced the wide-format digital print industry through their innovation, vision in spearheading successful businesses, and philanthropy. Selected nominees demonstrate leadership, progressive responsibility, and community awareness.

Duvall started in the packaging industry in 1999. She joined The BoxMaker in 2006 as a Sales Representative. She has been promoted several times during her tenure with the company into progressively responsible roles including Sales Manager, Branch Manager, and into her current role as Vice President of Sales.

In her role, Duvall is deeply involved in all digital print sales generated by her team. She consistently expands her knowledge on the topic of digital print and finishing so that she can serve as an expert resource to the organization and deliver the best results to the clients of The BoxMaker.

In addition to her professional responsibilities, Duvall has volunteered with Young Women Empowered, an organization that provides mentorship programs for teen women in her local community. She is currently an Advisory Board Member of the Customer Experience Program at Tombolo Institute Bellevue College. Duvall is also an active Executive Member of Ellevate, a networking group for professional women.



