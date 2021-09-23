R.A Jones to Showcase its Multi-packing Machine at PACK EXPO Las Vegas

The machine will be running a brand new packaging format launching early next year for The Bumblebee Seafood Co.
Vist R.A Jones’ booth to learn more about the following features/benefits of the machine, just some of the reasons Bumblebee chose R.A Jones as its new packaging equipment supplier.
FEATURES & BENEFITS OF THE MACHINE:
• Cans or Bottles (all materials) - FLEXIBILITY
• 4 to 48 Pack Count - FLEXIBILITY
• Servo Driven Functions - RELIABILITY
• Ergonomic Low-Level Magazine - OPERATOR
• Air Frame Carton Opening - RELIABILITY
• Overhead Carton Squaring - QUALITY
• Cam Operated Loading Wheel - RELIABILITY
• Cycle Stop Flap Closing - OEE
• Integrated Laser Coding - QUALITY
• Full Access Guarding – OPERATOR
