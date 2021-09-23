R.A Jones to Showcase its Multi-packing Machine at PACK EXPO Las Vegas

The machine will be running a brand new packaging format launching early next year for The Bumblebee Seafood Co.

Vist R.A Jones’ booth to learn more about the following features/benefits of the machine, just some of the reasons Bumblebee chose R.A Jones as its new packaging equipment supplier.

FEATURES & BENEFITS OF THE MACHINE:

• Cans or Bottles (all materials) - FLEXIBILITY

• 4 to 48 Pack Count - FLEXIBILITY

• Servo Driven Functions - RELIABILITY

• Ergonomic Low-Level Magazine - OPERATOR

• Air Frame Carton Opening - RELIABILITY

• Overhead Carton Squaring - QUALITY

• Cam Operated Loading Wheel - RELIABILITY

• Cycle Stop Flap Closing - OEE

• Integrated Laser Coding - QUALITY

• Full Access Guarding – OPERATOR

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community. With over 1400 exhibitors, no other event in 2021 will bring together a more comprehensive gathering of suppliers offering new products, technologies and solutions. Attendee registration is now open.

