Herrmann Ultrasonics to Demonstrate its Ultrasonic Sealing Modules

Ultrasonic longitudinal seal module LSM Fin with ThermoControl is compact, easy to integrate, and IP 65 washdown-rated. Herrmann Ultrasonics has incorporated a thermal sensor in the recently reworked LSM Fin module for continuous longitudinal seals and chained bags on vf/f/s and hf/f/s. The ThermoControl process control system monitors the temperature of the material during welding and adjusts the weld process in real time, to stay within the specified parameter window. Particularly the processing of sensitive monomaterials becomes even more controllable.

The longitudinal seal module LSM Fin delivers high sealing speeds due to its long exposure area and does not require synchronization with the film feed as would be the case with rotating solutions. When sealing at the fin, speeds of up to 120 m/min can be achieved. The anvil can be easily removed using a quick release system. Different contours are available and parallel seals are possible. The sealing blade is easy to replace, while the parameter settings are retained.

When packaging producers stipulate ultrasonics as their sealing technology, manufacturers of packaging machines are now able to integrate the appropriate ultrasonic technology faster thanks to the slim design and the standardized interfaces of the Top Seal Module (TSM) by Herrmann Ultrasonics. Freely programmable widths between the sealing bars, i.e. sonotrode and anvil, cater to both rotary tables and longitudinal processing packaging machines, including multi-track lines. The closed loop process control ensures that the key process parameters for the application are within the user-defined tolerances and the fully integrated HDM process control detects issues in the seal area, such as a missing pouch or excessive product contamination.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community. With over 1400 exhibitors, no other event in 2021 will bring together a more comprehensive gathering of suppliers offering new products, technologies and solutions. Attendee registration is now open.







