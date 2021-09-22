Pregis, Henkel Join Forces to Develop Sustainable Protective Packaging Solutions

The recently rebranded Pregis EverTec™ lightweight, recyclable paper cushioned mailer, which is manufactured with EPIX® technology from Henkel Adhesive Technologies, was the first example of a shipping solution jointly developed to address the growth of ecommerce packaging.

Henkel’s EPIX technology enhances paper product functionality and improves performance while maintaining the sustainability and recyclability. The EverTec mailer, manufactured with EPIX, is a lightweight, durable package that can decrease material waste, as well as reduce reliance on corrugated boxes and improve distribution efficiency—all while providing consumers with a curbside recyclable option. To meet significant market demand, Pregis opened several new U.S. manufacturing sites in 2021.

Pregis and Henkel share a commitment to sustainability that is a part of their operational and organizational philosophies as well as their product innovation strategies. To support their positions, both companies became signatories to the Climate Pledge whose goal is to achieve net-zero annual carbon emissions by 2040.

“Because we work with brand owners and retailers every day, we know that they are looking for improved sustainable alternatives to ship their products through the parcel network direct to consumers. Listening closely to their needs, Pregis and Henkel have teamed up to bring advanced packaging technologies to the market in a way that no one else can. Pregis’ ability to scale this innovative solution in partnership with Henkel demonstrates our shared focus on creating a circular economy and eliminating unnecessary packaging waste,” said Tom Wetsch, chief innovation officer, Pregis.

