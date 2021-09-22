Pregis, Henkel Join Forces to Develop Sustainable Protective Packaging Solutions

Together, they will help advance the development of sustainable protective packaging solutions that meet environmental goals and address future packaging requirements.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Pregis
Sep 22nd, 2021
Pregis Logo 4c

The recently rebranded Pregis EverTec™ lightweight, recyclable paper cushioned mailer, which is manufactured with EPIX® technology from Henkel Adhesive Technologies, was the first example of a shipping solution jointly developed to address the growth of ecommerce packaging.

Henkel’s EPIX technology enhances paper product functionality and improves performance while maintaining the sustainability and recyclability. The EverTec mailer, manufactured with EPIX, is a lightweight, durable package that can decrease material waste, as well as reduce reliance on corrugated boxes and improve distribution efficiency—all while providing consumers with a curbside recyclable option. To meet significant market demand, Pregis opened several new U.S. manufacturing sites in 2021.

Pregis and Henkel share a commitment to sustainability that is a part of their operational and organizational philosophies as well as their product innovation strategies. To support their positions, both companies became signatories to the Climate Pledge whose goal is to achieve net-zero annual carbon emissions by 2040.

“Because we work with brand owners and retailers every day, we know that they are looking for improved sustainable alternatives to ship their products through the parcel network direct to consumers. Listening closely to their needs, Pregis and Henkel have teamed up to bring advanced packaging technologies to the market in a way that no one else can. Pregis’ ability to scale this innovative solution in partnership with Henkel demonstrates our shared focus on creating a circular economy and eliminating unnecessary packaging waste,” said Tom Wetsch, chief innovation officer, Pregis.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community. With over 1400 exhibitors, no other event in 2021 will bring together a more comprehensive gathering of suppliers offering new products, technologies and solutions. Attendee registration is now open.

Companies in this article
Henkel
Pregis
Videos from PregisView all videos
Communication at the Pregis IQ
Communication at the Pregis IQ
May 24th, 2021
Integration at the Pregis IQ
Integration at the Pregis IQ
May 24th, 2021
Design & Validation at the Pregis IQ
Design & Validation at the Pregis IQ
May 24th, 2021
Image 3 Gawis User Interface
Measurement Testing System for Plastic Containers
Agr International’s Gawis 4D™ measurement testing system is designed to automate a number of critical bottle and preform measurements into a single operation.
Sep 22nd, 2021
Pregis Logo 4c
Pregis, Henkel Join Forces to Develop Sustainable Protective Packaging Solutions
Together, they will help advance the development of sustainable protective packaging solutions that meet environmental goals and address future packaging requirements.
Sep 22nd, 2021
Sliding Locks
Sliding Locks
Imao-Fixtureworks’ quarter-turn sliding locks allow the user to slide the stop, component, or plate into position, then lock with a quarter-turn of the knob.
Sep 22nd, 2021
The IP65/67-rated C7015 ultra-compact Industrial PC (left) supports machine mounting even in confined spaces and further minimizes footprint with directly attached EPP series EtherCAT P I/O modules (as shown on the right).
Beckhoff C7015 Industrial PC Provides IP65/67 Rating in Compact Form Factor
The powerful edge device integrates space-saving, fanless machine control directly into harsh production environments.
Sep 21st, 2021
Multi Conveyor Loop Conveyors Overview
Multi-Conveyor to Display Conveyor Technologies at PACK EPXO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-2300! Multi-Conveyor will have several conveyor technologies on display with the claim of reviewing all of them in less than 30 seconds.
Sep 21st, 2021
Standard Parts for Packaging and Processing Machinery and Equipment
Sponsored
Standard Parts for Packaging and Processing Machinery and Equipment
JW Winco is a leading supplier of Standard Machine Components and Assembly Hardware. Standard parts are extremely versatile in their application and can offer great opportunities. Visit our website to learn more!
Sep 1st, 2021
Untitled
Alcohol-resistant Ink for CIJ Printers
Diagraph’s Linx 3085 black alcohol-resistant ink is designed for use with its Linx 8900 Series continuous inkjet printers (CIJ).
Sep 20th, 2021
Img 7700
PakTech Receives Sustainability Product of the Year Award
The Business Intelligence Group named PakTech’s handles Sustainability Product of the Year in the 2021 Sustainability Awards program.
Sep 20th, 2021
Cluster-Pak® eMerge™ Combo
WestRock to Display Automation Solutions at PACK EXPO 2021
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-2023! Westrock will exhibit its latest innovations in sustainable, connected, and automated packaging solutions, including the debut of three new machines.
Sep 20th, 2021
Stock Developing A New Retort Process Debut 2022[2]
Stock America to Preview Retort Sterilization Process at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-3431! Stock American will preview a new concept in retort sterilization.
Sep 20th, 2021
Syntakt Square
Pearson Packaging Spins off Integration Business
Pearson Packaging Systems spun-off of its systems integration division, Pearson Systems Solutions Group, and the newly formed entity has been named Syntakt Packaging Integration to underscore the separation from Pearson’s machinery business.
Sep 20th, 2021
Zambelli, simple yet special
Sponsored
Zambelli, simple yet special
A streamlined flow of packaging material and an efficient environment for your operators. Do you want to know how? Read about Zambelli's solution.
Aug 1st, 2021
Berry Logo Cmyk Square
Berry Global to Expand its North American Foodservice Packaging Operations
Berry will expand its proprietary polypropylene thermoforming capabilities to manufacture clear drink cups and lids for quick-service restaurants, coffee shops, convenience stores, and other foodservice markets.
Sep 20th, 2021
1613792315525
Romark Logistics Earns 3PL and Cold Storage Provider Awards
Romark Logistics, a third-party logistics company supporting all facets of the supply chain, has been recognized as a Top 3PL and Cold Storage Provider for the food and beverage industry by Food Logistics magazine.
Sep 20th, 2021
Signode Pack Point A15
Signode To Highlight Latest Automation Advancements At PACK EXPO 2021
See it at PACK EXPO 2021 (Las Vegas, September 27-29) Booth #C-5022.
Sep 17th, 2021
Allpax Digital Chart Recorder Front Historical Large Angled (003)[2]
Allpax to Debut Digital Chart Recorder at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-3429! Allpax will debut its solid-state digital chart recorder that offers data recording and data integrity benefits and eliminates deviations common to paper charts.
Sep 17th, 2021
Curve Conveyors Sideflexing Insert Roller By Multi Conveyor Hr
High-Speed Curve Control for Food Tray Stability
Multi-Conveyor built a conveyor system for a globally-recognized food manufacturer. A section of the conveyor, two lines in tandem, focuses on insert-roller belting with LBP transitions chosen to help stabilize light-weight food trays through curves.
Sep 16th, 2021
99664
New Age Industrial Offers Aluminum Products for Foodservice and Material Handling Applications
Aluminum extruder and fabricator New Age Industrial designs and manufactures lightweight, aluminum products to meet customers exact needs. Its products, including order picker platforms, will never rust or corrode.
Sep 16th, 2021
2021 09 15 Pack Expo Proseal Tray Sealing Solutions
Sustainability and OEE Take Center Stage for Proseal at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-5244! Proseal will exhibit its tray sealing solutions that combine high speeds, maximum efficiencies, and effective product protection and presentation with sustainability benefits.
Sep 16th, 2021
Alpha Flex Printer 2nd
Print/Fill/Seal Machine for Sachets
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth # C-4703! V-Shapes will debut its AlphaFlex print/fill/seal machine designed for the production of single-dose sachets.
Sep 16th, 2021
More in Supplier News
Eagle Product Inspection
X-ray Inspection Software
Eagle Product Inspection’s TraceServer™ software captures and records production data at every pass, connects up to 32 x-ray inspection machines at once, and consolidates information and images into an easily-accessible centralized database.
Sep 15th, 2021
Cw3 Run Wet Combination System
Loma Systems to Showcase Its Latest Technologies at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-4222! Loma Systems will showcase its x-ray inspection and metal detection solutions for harsh washdown environments.
Sep 15th, 2021
Robot S7 Portable Semi Automatic Stretch Wrapper Robopac Usa
Robopac to Exhibit at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booths #C-3635 and C-3829! Robopac will exhibit its line of secondary packaging equipment, including the semi-automatic Robot 7 portable stretch wrapper.
Sep 15th, 2021
Changeover cart
Septimatech to Exhibit at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-4236! Septimatech will exhibit its easy changeover carts that provide fast, simple, orderly changeovers and unlimited versatility and easy adjust tight radius corners.
Sep 15th, 2021
Mrp Logo
Clearlake Capital to Acquire Mold-Rite
Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. signed a definitive agreement to acquire Mold-Rite Plastics, LLC from Irving Place Capital.
Sep 15th, 2021
Otto 1500 V2 Crop
OTTO Motors and Significans Automation Partner to Bring Robotics to the Printing and Packaging Industry
OTTO Motors, the industrial division of Clearpath Robotics and a manufacturer of AMRs, signed a partnership agreement with Significans Automation Inc. to bring AMR material handling technology to the Printing and Packaging space in the Americas.
Sep 15th, 2021
Pharmaworks Jeff Miller
Jeff Miller Appointed Regional Sales Manager, Central United States and Central Canada for Pharmaworks
Miller will be responsible for bringing Pharmaworks’ blister machines, cartoners, and other packaging systems to pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, medical device and consumer goods manufacturers and contract packers throughout these regions.
Sep 15th, 2021
Gdusa Inhouse Design 9 13 12 Final 2
Packaging Design Award Showcases ProAmpac’s Collaborative Innovation
ProAmpac received a packaging design award from Graphic Design USA for its design of the Jungle Juiced pouch as well as recognizing its collaborative innovation process.
Sep 14th, 2021
Modsort Trident
Regal Beloit to Exhibit at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #SU-7262! Regal Beloit Corp. will showcase its Modsort® Trident three-way sortation system and System Plast® iCOF® condition monitoring device for food and beverage conveyor lines.
Sep 14th, 2021
Steven Johnson
tna solutions Appoints Regional Sales Managers
Steve Johnson and Timothy Upshur were appointed Regional Sales Managers in North America.
Sep 14th, 2021
Cp100 Image V2
AAA20 Group to Introduce Subscription-based Robotic Solutions at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-3437! AAA20 Group, LLC will introduce its new RaaS (Robotics as a Service) and demonstrate the operational and economic benefits of its subscription-based collaborative robots.
Sep 14th, 2021
Headshot Deborah Mc Ronald Danimer Scientific
Deborah McRonald Appointed Chief Corporate Development Officer for Danimer Scientific
In this newly created position, McRonald will lead the development of industry collaborations and joint ventures designed to grow global revenue, manufacturing, and distribution capabilities for Danimer.
Sep 14th, 2021