Multi-Conveyor to Display Conveyor Technologies at PACK EPXO Las Vegas

The theme, “give us 30 seconds”, goes hand-in-hand with its touchless “scan & go” technology downloads and our 25-second “everything we make” video.

Running on the show floor will be two live running loop conveyors jam-packed with solutions. The first loop to be showcased is a culmination of Multi-Conveyor's core product offerings:

• Product bump turn conveyor for 90⁰ rotation section

• Plastic chain table-style-top conveyor section

• Plastic belt mat-style-stop conveyor section

• Dual belt product turner

• LBP (low back pressure) transitions

• ARB (Activated Roller Belt™) facilitating merge, sort, divert, transfer or change product direction

• PanelView Plus touch screen conveyor controls

The second continuous running conveyor loop features modular, pre-engineering solutions:

• Slim-Fit pre-engineered, toolless, super sanitary, low profile transfer conveyors

• ModSort® (roller-top belting) to divert on the fly or use as a designated vector angle, left or right.

• Success Line modular, quick-ship, economical “workhorse” conveyors for 24/7 every day use

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community. With over 1400 exhibitors, no other event in 2021 will bring together a more comprehensive gathering of suppliers offering new products, technologies and solutions. Attendee registration is now open.

