PakTech Receives Sustainability Product of the Year Award

The Sustainability Awards honor those people, teams and organizations who have made sustainability an integral part of their business practices or overall mission.

Throughout all aspects of development, PakTech embraces a sustainable and circular approach by embracing the waste hierarchy, embodying the reduce, reuse and recycle principles in their product designs. In addition to being 100% recycled and 100% recyclable, PakTech’s handles reduce unnecessary plastic with their minimalist design. In addition to the sustainability accolades, PakTech handles excel in form and function. They are durable, water resistant, comfortable to carry and easy to remove. The handles are reusable and recyclable infinitely.

“We are proud to reward and recognize PakTech for their sustainability efforts,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear to our judges that their vision and strategy will continue to deliver results toward a cleaner, more sustainable world. Congratulations!”

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community. With over 1400 exhibitors, no other event in 2021 will bring together a more comprehensive gathering of suppliers offering new products, technologies and solutions. Attendee registration is now open.



