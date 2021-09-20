Stock America to Preview Retort Sterilization Process at PACK EXPO Las Vegas

The pandemic has put a premium on foods that can easily be stored at home. Human and pet food companies are running equipment 24/7 to keep up with demand. Stock’s new concept in retort sterilization is one that processes food significantly faster and consumes less water and energy in the process making it a more sustainable solution than current technology.

