Romark Logistics Earns 3PL and Cold Storage Provider Awards

This year, the publication recognized providers that demonstrated agility, resiliency, and innovation despite the challenge of continued supply chain disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, Romark was named to the 2021 Top 100 3PL Provider’s list by Inbound Logistics, a publication that targets the logistics and supply chain management industry. The publication identified 3PL service providers that offered innovative and flexible solutions that helped their customers achieve their goals and meet their supply chain and logistics challenges. Once again, Romark was recognized as a leading logistics solutions provider by the publication.

“While navigating through the pandemic, Romark continued to provide solutions to our customers and successfully implemented several facility and operational transitions and start-up operations,” said Ryan Ziegler, Director of Facilities and Sustainability Management at Romark. “We are honored to be recognized once again for our efforts by these national publications,” he added.

