Sustainability and OEE Take Center Stage for Proseal at PACK EXPO Las Vegas

See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-5244! Proseal will exhibit its tray sealing solutions that combine high speeds, maximum efficiencies, and effective product protection and presentation with sustainability benefits.

Proseal
Sep 16th, 2021
2021 09 15 Pack Expo Proseal Tray Sealing Solutions

As part of the JBT Corp. family, Proseal will showcase the wider capabilities of the group and, through this, its ability to deliver processing and packaging line solutions to meet individual customer requirements.

Proseal’s advanced tray sealing machines will be demonstrating some of the latest developments in sustainable tray formats. The fully automatic inline Proseal GT4e will be shown sealing the HALOPACK® tray, the first fully gas-tight cardboard Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) tray that is produced with renewable or recycled cardboard.

The semi-automatic rotary Proseal GTR, meanwhile, will highlight its versatility, sealing both the recyclable carton board sandwich wedge pack from ProAmpac and MAP trays using its gas flushing feature.

In addition, a special chilled display will house the vast array of pack types, including the latest alternative materials to plastic, and sealing formats, such as gas flush, hermetic shrink, vacuum, and skin packaging, that are all capable of running on a single of Proseal’s extensive range of tray sealing machines.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community. With over 1400 exhibitors, no other event in 2021 will bring together a more comprehensive gathering of suppliers offering new products, technologies and solutions. Attendee registration is now open.

Whatever the type of seal, the company’s advanced E-seal® technology ensures the excellent seal reliability that meets the stringent quality requirements of the food retail sector, while delivering effective product protection which extends shelf life and helps to minimize food waste.

The design of Proseal machines also enables companies to maximize their packing lines’ Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE). Unique features include ProVision™, an innovative automated platform that captures and analyses important machine data to improve the efficiency and performance of the entire production line, and ProPosition™, a revolutionary new tray positioning system for faster and easier machine set up, both which will be shown on the booth during the show.

As part of the complete solutions offer, sister JBT company AutoCoding, the industry leader in packaging line automation solutions, is exhibiting alongside Proseal to showcase its advanced software system that manages and monitors the entire production and packing process. This provides an automated solution to replace manual paper-based systems and ensure full visibility and traceability of customers’ orders from initial placement through manufacture and packing to onward dispatch.

