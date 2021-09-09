Somic to Demonstrate Retail Ready Packaging Machine at PACK EXPO Las Vegas

See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #SL 6460! Somic America will demonstrate the newest version of its Somic ReadyPack, a compact, fully automated machine that requires only 70 sq-ft of floor space and is available as a tray or wraparound packer.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Somic America, Inc.
Sep 9th, 2021
Somic Ready Pack (1)

A new booth design will greet visitors who can watch the Somic ReadyPack in action as it runs GOYA Foods products packed in stand-up pouches. Peter Fox, Somic’s Senior Vice President of Sales, says the market for the middle speed machine is completely different than when it was introduced at PACK EXPO two years ago.

“We are looking forward to getting back in front of the crowds at PACK EXPO and running products on the ReadyPack. It was a really electric atmosphere here last time and I expect there will be a lot of energy and excitement all three days of this show,” he said. “What’s different for us now is our customers understand that with Retail-Ready packaging, shelf presentation means everything. They tested the waters with ReadyPack and found success with a flexible, entry level and very user-friendly machine.”

ReadyPack collates, cartons, and closes like Somic’s proprietary 424 series, but it is intentionally designed to produce at slower rates with output up to 160 products/min. Carton capacity reaches 18 units/min as a tray packer or 12 as a wraparound, which Fox says makes it a good choice for today’s world.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community. With over 1400 exhibitors, no other event in 2021 will bring together a more comprehensive gathering of suppliers offering new products, technologies and solutions. Attendee registration is now open.

“The number of different products and packaging tasks for food, non-food, healthcare and other markets continues to grow. It’s a much larger universe since PACK Expo Las Vegas took place in 2019,” he indicated. “Combine these developments with the current labor shortage many manufacturers are experiencing with a lack of skilled workers, and the need for a cost-effective case packer like ReadyPack or a custom built 424 model is greater than ever before.”

The ReadyPack that will be demonstrated in Las Vegas will pack stand-up pouches, but Fox says each Somic machine is designed with more in mind.

“Versatility is our hallmark and all of our end-of-line machines have the flexibility to present the product lying flat or in an upright position. Our ReadyPack customers have been running a variety of flowpacks, rigid bottles and jars with solid results. I think people who see how smoothly it operates and handles the GOYA products will be impressed.”


Companies in this article
Somic America, Inc.
Videos from Somic America, Inc.View all videos
SOMIC Virtual Show 424 Case Packer Video
SOMIC Virtual Show 424 Case Packer Video
Nov 16th, 2020
SOMIC Company Overview
SOMIC Company Overview
Sep 2nd, 2020
This is SOMIC
This is SOMIC
Feb 27th, 2018
U Si Safety Sensor Hi Res 300x214
Ultrasonic Sensor
Pepperl+Fuchs’ 2-channel USi-ultrasonic sensor is suitable for use in harsh environments and as well as outdoor applications.
Sep 9th, 2021
Steve Rastberger Beckhoff Automation Llc
Beckhoff Appoints Steve Rastberger Regional Director–Eastern U.S.
Rastberger will take over the position as Regional Director following the retirement of Graham Harris. He will leverage his expertise in automation technology and industry trends to drive sales development and market share gains throughout the region.
Sep 9th, 2021
Img 8381 Edit
JBM Packaging Opens Manufacturing Facility
The plant will host additional production and new services while providing easier transportation options for Fair Chance team members.
Sep 9th, 2021
Somic Ready Pack (1)
Somic to Demonstrate Retail Ready Packaging Machine at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #SL 6460! Somic America will demonstrate the newest version of its Somic ReadyPack, a compact, fully automated machine that requires only 70 sq-ft of floor space and is available as a tray or wraparound packer.
Sep 9th, 2021
Harpak
Harpak-ULMA to Demonstrate Its Packaging Innovations at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #SL-6101! Harpak-ULMA will demonstrate its latest packaging innovations such as thermoforming, flow wrapping, tray sealing, case packing, augmented reality, and more.
Sep 8th, 2021
Standard Parts for Packaging and Processing Machinery and Equipment
Sponsored
Standard Parts for Packaging and Processing Machinery and Equipment
JW Winco is a leading supplier of Standard Machine Components and Assembly Hardware. Standard parts are extremely versatile in their application and can offer great opportunities. Visit our website to learn more!
Sep 1st, 2021
Kongskilde Cpu
Component Pick-up Unit
Kongskilde Industries’ component pick-up unit helps automate the internal flow of finished products by conveying plastic components, such as caps for milk, water, soft and sports drinks, and other similar products.
Sep 8th, 2021
Pregis Grand Rapids
Pregis Invests Additional $32 Million in Michigan Facility
The latest investment will be used to expand the current Grand Rapids blown film extrusion facility by adding an additional 55,000 sq ft for manufacturing, warehousing, and office space.
Sep 8th, 2021
FlexiBag in Box
Mondi to Introduce Sustainable Innovations at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #Booth N9405! Mondi Consumer Flexibles in North America will showcase three new sustainability-driven packaging innovations: FlexiBag in Box, FlexiBag Recyclable, and FlexiBag Recycle Handle.
Sep 7th, 2021
Rrd Logo 1
RRD to Introduce a Single-Source Folding Carton Service at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #N-8805! R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co. (RRD) will introduce its end-to-end, single-source folding carton service designed to help brands design for sustainability.
Sep 7th, 2021
Image 2 Raptor Pack Expo Las Vegas (1)
Fortress Technology to Exhibit at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-5404! Fortress Technology will debut its new Raptor weighing series designed to counteract wasteful and costly product giveaway.
Sep 7th, 2021
Zambelli, simple yet special
Sponsored
Zambelli, simple yet special
A streamlined flow of packaging material and an efficient environment for your operators. Do you want to know how? Read about Zambelli's solution.
Aug 1st, 2021
Snapcut Pet Cutting Tool
Synerlink to Demonstrate SNAPCUT PET Cutting Technology at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-1800! Synerlink will demonstrate its SNAPCUT cutting tool technology that cuts and pre-cuts PET, PP, and other recyclable and recycled plastics (PLA, rPET) at a thickness of 0.6mm.
Sep 3rd, 2021
The FPA has conducted the annual Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition since 1956 to showcase the industry’s innovation and the advances that have changed packaging.
Call for Entries: 2022 Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition
The deadline for entries to the Flexible Packaging Association's esteemed annual awards competition is October 22, 2021.
Sep 2nd, 2021
NCC Automated Systems has been acquired by ATS Automation
NCC Automated Systems Accelerates Growth Potential via Acquisition by ATS Automation
NCC Automated Systems announced today that it has been acquired by ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., an industry-leading automation solutions provider to many of the world’s most successful companies.
Sep 1st, 2021
Maximus Palletizer
BW Integrated Systems to Exhibit Case Palletizer at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-1800! BW Integrated Systems will exhibit the Maximus, a mid-speed case palletizer that meets increased market demands for a flexible, high-level palletizer with a compact footprint.
Sep 1st, 2021
Bearing Covers Sm
Bearing Wheel Covers
Imao-Fixtureworks’ bearing wheel covers are available in polymer or stainless steel and can be used in a variety of industrial and manufacturing applications including conveyor lines and material handling.
Aug 31st, 2021
Heatand Control Lancaster Pa Building Press
Heat and Control Constructing New Facility in Pennsylvania
The new site, located in Lancaster, will expand Heat and Control’s North American manufacturing industry and meet the increased needs of pre-sale and after-market needs, including product/equipment testing, demonstrations, service support, and training.
Aug 30th, 2021
Intralox Opengraph Image
Intralox Gives Update on Operating Conditions in Lousiana Due to Hurricane Ida
A message from Intralox President and CEO Edel Blanks on how Intralox is handling conditions at its Louisiana facility.
Aug 30th, 2021
Trine Modular Labeling Station Accraply
Accraply to Showcase Modular Labeling Station at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-1800! Accraply will showcase the Trine Modular Labeling Station, an upgrade for existing Trine roll-fed labelers that enables significant process improvements with minimal line disruption.
Aug 30th, 2021
More in Supplier News
1613792315525
Romark Logistics Completes Expansion of Warehouse/Distribution Facility
Romark Logistics, a third-party logistics company supporting all facets of the supply chain, completed the expansion and upgrade of its Hazleton, Pa. warehouse/distribution facility.
Aug 26th, 2021
Emerson1
Level Transmitter
Emerson’s Rosemount 1408H non-contacting radar level transmitter is designed specifically for food and beverage applications with IO-Link connectivity.
Aug 26th, 2021
Lidding
Lidding Technology for Combination Products
Amcor launches a proprietary healthcare lidding technology designed for use with combination products—those consisting of two or more regulated components (device, drug, or biologic).
Aug 26th, 2021
Cpf Green Logo
C-P Flexible Packaging Acquires Fruth Custom Packaging and Cleanroom Film and Bag
C-P Flexible Packaging acquired privately held Fruth Custom Packaging, Inc. and affiliated company Cleanroom Film and Bag, Inc. located in Placentia, Calif.
Aug 25th, 2021
Building Mujp
Multivac Constructing Multi-purpose Building in Japan
Multivac is constructing a new multi-purpose building in the Tsukuba, Japan that will include production areas, a training center for customers and staff, as well as showrooms for machines.
Aug 25th, 2021
Kp Next For Lp
Recyclable PET Blister Film
Klöckner Pentaplast launches kpNext recyclable PET blister film that is compatible on pharmaceutical manufacturing f/f/s equipment.
Aug 25th, 2021
Bw Flexible Systems Hayssen Isb
BW Flexible Systems to Demonstrate VF/F/S Bagger at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-1800! BW Flexible Systems will demonstrate its Hayssen ISB (intelligent sanitary bagger) designed to provide sanitary design, modern industrial machine intelligence, and intuitive operation for vf/f/s packaging.
Aug 24th, 2021
Beckhoff Burnaby Office Note Copyright Oliver Rathonyi Reusz
Beckhoff Canada Opens Office in Greater Vancouver
The new location in Burnaby, BC, boosts training, sales and support in western provinces and houses XPlanar motion lab.
Aug 24th, 2021
6c%20 Feeder%20007
Eriez Vibratory Feeder Used in Automated Pre-roll Cannabis System
A custom Eriez 6C electromagnetic vibratory feeder serves as a critical component in a novel automated pre-roll cannabis system that handles up to 2,000 pre-roll cone joints/hr, streamlines the process, and maintains consistent output.
Aug 24th, 2021
Langrp 559sq
Air Atomizing Spray Nozzles
Exair's air atomizing spray nozzles atomize fluids in a range of spray patterns for a variety of uses. They combine liquid and compressed air to create a mist of atomized liquid that can be easily adjusted to meet the needs of an application.
Aug 24th, 2021
Easy Changeover Cart Serac Mono Block Changeparts
Changeover Parts Storage Carts
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-4236! Septimatech will exhibit its easy changeover carts that provide fast, simple, orderly changeovers and unlimited versatility. Three standard sizes store more parts per square inch than competitive systems.
Aug 23rd, 2021
Pr Flex Locators
Flex Clamping Locators
Imao-Fixtureworks offers flex clamping locators that fasten and locate in a single operation for quick change applications—without the use of tools.
Aug 23rd, 2021