Pregis Invests Additional $32 Million in Michigan Facility

The Grand Rapids facility will now have 205,000 sq ft to meet increasing demand for high quality films and support services.



Initially, the new structure will house additional custom Windmoeller & Hoelscher (W&H) blown film extrusion lines, with room to add equipment to meet future demands. The dedicated multilayer polyethylene lines are expected to be operational by the end of September. The investment is in addition to the previous $37 million capital expenditure put into that location between 2016 and 2020.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community. With over 1400 exhibitors, no other event in 2021 will bring together a more comprehensive gathering of suppliers offering new products, technologies and solutions. Attendee registration is now open.

The facility will also include additional material handling for expanded resin storage to meet market requirements. Further, existing laboratory facilities will be upgraded with new equipment and capabilities for improved analytical capabilities. An onsite research and development team works collaboratively with customers to optimize film structures and blends for specific applications.

“We are seeing increased demand for higher quality films. This is being driven by our customers’ needs to meet more challenging flexible packaging applications. This latest investment will enable us to use more advanced resins in the production of films to offer enhanced strength, puncture and flex crack resistance attributes. This will also create opportunities for downgauging without sacrificing performance,” explained David Timm, president of Pregis’ performance flexibles operations.



