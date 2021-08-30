I wanted to provide you with an update on our U.S. operations in light of the arrival of Hurricane Ida today. Our Louisiana operations will be closed through Monday. As soon as it is safe to do so, we will assess our ability to resume our operations in Louisiana.

We are extending our standard lead times in North America and suspending our free belt guarantees temporarily.

We maintain a U.S. remote customer support facility in Dallas, Texas. This facility has customer support capabilities, supported by redundant computer, telephone and data communications equipment. The facility is activated and staffed by experienced Intralox personnel. We will continue to provide customer quotes and process orders during this event. Customers can continue to reach Intralox through our regular telephone numbers and email addresses.

Our concern for the safety and well-being of our employees remains at the forefront of our business continuity planning. We will update you with full transparency as the situation evolves.

Sincerely,

Edel Blanks, President and CEO