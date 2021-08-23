Graphic Packaging to Unveil New Machinery Innovations at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2021

Attendees will have access to the company’s high-speed beverage packaging system, the KeelClip™1600, as well as the low-speed, fully automatic wrap packaging machine for multi-diameters of cans and PET bottles, the Marksman™70.

Douglas Hicks, vice president, machinery, beverage design, at Graphic Packaging said, “Our multi-award winning KeelClip has been a major commercial success, and we’re excited to share the solution and machinery benefits with PACK EXPO attendees. Visitors will be able to see first-hand how their packaging operations can be enhanced by utilizing our innovative technology.”

Proven systems from Graphic Packaging’s portfolio will complete the machinery line-up and the team will be on hand to highlight award-winning products from the company’s sustainable and circular-focused portfolio, including the PaperSeal® tray range of products.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community. With over 1400 exhibitors, no other event in 2021 will bring together a more comprehensive gathering of suppliers offering new products, technologies and solutions. Attendee registration is now open.



In addition, Hicks and Graphic Packaging’s Roxanne McSpadden, director, beverage new product development and marketing will take to the Innovations Stage on Monday, September 27 at 10 a.m., to present ‘How to automate a sustainable, minimal material packaging solution for cans.’

McSpadden commented, “As brands and retailers seek to reduce plastic in their packaging portfolios, they’re looking to converters to provide not just like-for-like functionality but also added-value features and benefits. We’ll be discussing how this can be achieved efficiently, cost-effectively and importantly, at scale. Our machinery and solutions are designed to minimize downtime and unleash the potential of fiber-based packaging for our customers. We look forward to speaking with attendees about how this can work for them.”



