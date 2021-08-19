Renato Maia Joins Columbia Machine, Inc.

Columbia Machine, and its JV, Columbia/Okura LLC, have been working with Maia since 2014. The acquisition of Maia’s professional services is the first phase of a plan that will assist Columbia Machine’s and Columbia/Okura’s ongoing sales and manufacturing presence in Brazil, adding capacity to Columbia’s already existing Brazilian manufacturing business, Columbia Machine do Brasil Ltda.

Rick Goode, CEO & Chairman of Columbia Machine, Inc. said “after working with Renato for over seven years, I am excited to have him join the Columbia Team. Renato’s experience and drive are a key piece to our growth strategy in Brazil, as we expand the range of factory automation solutions we offer in the market. I look forward to our continued growth in robotic and conventional Palletizing solutions driven by Renato’s leadership.”

Maia, a recognized professional with decades of experience in the Brazilian materials handling and packaging industry said “Columbia Machine & Columbia/Okura believe in the transformative power of automation. Their passion is to provide the best value solutions tailored to the unique needs of each project. With Columbia´s capabilities, spanning almost 60 years of palletizing experience, with thousands of applications and installations, including all types of conventional and robotic solutions, I am confident that I am offering the very best. As Brazilian producers are increasingly investing in end-of-line automation to become more and more competitive, I have no doubt that Columbia will soon become one of the largest palletizing integrators in Brazil, replicating their success in North America.”

