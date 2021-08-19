SupplyOne, Inc. Acquires Wilheit Packaging, LLC

SupplyOne, Inc., a supplier of corrugated and other packaging products, equipment, and services, acquired Wilheit Packaging, LLC., a distributor of shipping, packaging, and maintenance products headquartered in Gainesville, Ga.

SupplyOne
Aug 19th, 2021
Supply One Logo

Founded in 1953, by Tom Wilheit, Wilheit Packaging got its start supplying packaging for the poultry and textile industries in Georgia. Under the leadership of Philip Wilheit, Sr., the company has become a leading supplier to the Georgia, Alabama, and Carolina marketplace, and a strong presence in corrugated, poly films, and end-of-line packaging. Today the company serves food processors and industrial manufacturers alike in more than 15 states from their facilities in Gainesville and Atlanta, Georgia, Wilmington and Warsaw, North Carolina, and Arab, Alabama.

As the company has grown, Wilheit Packaging has maintained a reputation for its forward-thinking, customer-focused approach to its customers’ packaging challenges. As an early leader in sustainability, the company distinguished itself through logistics and waste diversion solutions in partnership with several waste and recycling centers.

"Our expanded capabilities mean new growth opportunities for our employees and new efficiencies and savings for our customers," said Philip Wilheit, CEO of Wilheit Packaging. "As a SupplyOne company, we will deliver even more benefits to our customers through access to corrugated converting capabilities, packaging automation, and for our food processing customers, the broadest range of primary packaging solutions available."

"Wilheit Packaging's focus on helping their customers be more profitable mirrors our own. The synergies that result from combining SupplyOne's manufacturing expertise, services, and programs with Wilheit's impressive distribution capabilities position the company well for continued growth," said William Leith, CEO and President of SupplyOne. "We are delighted to welcome their exceptional employees into the SupplyOne family."


