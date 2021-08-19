SupplyOne, Inc. Acquires Wilheit Packaging, LLC

Founded in 1953, by Tom Wilheit, Wilheit Packaging got its start supplying packaging for the poultry and textile industries in Georgia. Under the leadership of Philip Wilheit, Sr., the company has become a leading supplier to the Georgia, Alabama, and Carolina marketplace, and a strong presence in corrugated, poly films, and end-of-line packaging. Today the company serves food processors and industrial manufacturers alike in more than 15 states from their facilities in Gainesville and Atlanta, Georgia, Wilmington and Warsaw, North Carolina, and Arab, Alabama.

As the company has grown, Wilheit Packaging has maintained a reputation for its forward-thinking, customer-focused approach to its customers’ packaging challenges. As an early leader in sustainability, the company distinguished itself through logistics and waste diversion solutions in partnership with several waste and recycling centers.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community. With over 1400 exhibitors, no other event in 2021 will bring together a more comprehensive gathering of suppliers offering new products, technologies and solutions. Attendee registration is now open.



"Our expanded capabilities mean new growth opportunities for our employees and new efficiencies and savings for our customers," said Philip Wilheit, CEO of Wilheit Packaging. "As a SupplyOne company, we will deliver even more benefits to our customers through access to corrugated converting capabilities, packaging automation, and for our food processing customers, the broadest range of primary packaging solutions available."

"Wilheit Packaging's focus on helping their customers be more profitable mirrors our own. The synergies that result from combining SupplyOne's manufacturing expertise, services, and programs with Wilheit's impressive distribution capabilities position the company well for continued growth," said William Leith, CEO and President of SupplyOne. "We are delighted to welcome their exceptional employees into the SupplyOne family."



