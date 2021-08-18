WPO Announces Packaging Training Courses for 2021

The next online trainings for 2021 are:

• Indonesia – WPO Masterclass Food & Pharma Training – August 24-27

• Jordan – WPO Regional Packaging Technology Training – September 04-07

• World – WPO Packaging Technology Training – September 20-23

• Georgia – WPO Packaging Technology Training – early October

The agenda also includes a CPP (Certified Packaging Professionals) Development Education & Training program scheduled for October 2021. “The idea, in this case, is to train the participants on how to become a CPP”, explains Henky. CPP is a certification created and licensed by WPO member in USA, IoPP (Institute of Packaging Professionals).

The online program held in August this year was a great success. The most recent one, organised by WPO local member, IOPPK (Institute of Packaging Professionals Kenya), gathered 32 participants, including 10 from Tanzania, to discuss ‘Packaging design and development for a Circular Economy’. The trainers were WPO President, Pierre Pienaar and WPO Ambassador, Kishan Singh and was also supported by another WPOmember, APO (African Packaging Organization).

“The theme was chosen because environment is an important issue in that country, particularly because Kenya is the headquarters of UNEP (United Nations Environment Programme). The statement that by 2050 the world will have more plastics in the sea than fish needs an urgent response. WPO believes in the importance of educational programs on Packaging Design and Development towards a circular economy and sustainable concepts”, states WPO President, Pierre Pienaar. He also reminds us that Packaging Education is in the DNA of WPO´s strategy in order to guarantee “Better quality of life through better packaging for more people „

“We came out from this training convinced and persuaded that this is the most effective and efficient way to deliver Packaging Education in our environment, considering we scape from all the complexities of travelling. It was so efficient that Tanzanians have committed themselves to restart Tanzania Packaging Institute/Association”, celebrates Joseph Nyongesa, President of IOPPK.

