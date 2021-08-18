Krones to Debut Innovations in Processing at PACK EXPO Las Vegas

See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #N-25006! The Krones Process Group North America will officially debut at PACK EXPO Las Vegas’ Processing Zone and will showcase technology ranging from process engineering, integration, and fabrication technology.

Krones, Inc.
Aug 18th, 2021
Krones Process Tech Complete Line 2

Krones Inc. announced the launch last fall of the Krones Process Group North America that was formed to provide a more cohesive offering to the beverage, dairy, and food industries in North America, Central America, and the Caribbean. An evolutionary next step since the acquisition of Tampa- based Trans-Market, LLC in 2016; Rochester-based Javlyn Process Systems, LLC in 2017; and Waukesha-based W.M. Sprinkman Corp. in 2018, this holistic offering combines over 165 years of industry experience in design and implementation of turnkey process systems including engineering, automation, installation, distribution, and Lifecycle Service support. All of this expertise is backed by a global industry leader in processing, packaging, and intralogistics technology that is Krones.

The combined expertise supports the entire process: from engineering, to automation, to fabrication, installation, and full regional after-market LifeCycle Services support. Our mission is to deliver the highest quality found in the industry, tailored to fit our customers’ specific needs.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community.


Krones, Inc.
