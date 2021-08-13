Mettler-Toledo Announces Quick Ship Program for its Inspection Systems

The quick ship program significantly improves lead times of checkweighers, metal detectors and x-ray inspection systems. This enables manufacturers to meet the compliance requirements of food safety regulations quicker and enables them to get their product faster onto retailer shelves faster.

C31 and C33 Quick Ship checkweighers and CS3600 Quick Ship case scales function in dry environments and are available in multiple configurations to help meet specific weighing needs quickly. The program allows manufacturers to add a new system to their line (or replace an existing weighing solution) within a streamlined, rapid design and delivery process.

The X33 and X34 Quick Ship x-ray inspection systems are ideal for manufacturers requiring a fast, efficient solution to inspect their small and medium sized packaged products at a throughput rate of up to 300 products/min. Highly sensitive detection capabilities ensure that each package is inspected for contaminants including shards of metal, glass, mineral stone, calcified bone, and high-density plastics and rubber. Simultaneously, both systems perform quality and packaging integrity checks to ensure brand protection.

Gravity Flow and Pipeline Quick Ship metal detectors ensure bulk, free flowing products and liquids/slurries respectively are uncontaminated by metal, including ferrous, non-ferrous, and stainless steel.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community. With over 1400 exhibitors, no other event in 2021 will bring together a more comprehensive gathering of suppliers offering new products, technologies and solutions. Attendee registration is now open.

“This year, the pandemic has impacted demand for food products in an unprecedented manner. Expanded eat-at-home opportunities have led to significant increases in volumes in all food categories. As such, we have designed our Quick Ship Programs to help manufacturers quickly respond to product demands thereby ensuring that all goods leaving their facilities meet stringent food safety compliance requirements and are safe for consumers,” said Harry Seibert, Head of Sales at Mettler-Toledo Product Inspection.

Configure-to-Order (CTO) options include:

Gravity Flow metal detectors are available in the PowerPhasePRO and Signature models with a painted white, medium-duty liner. Systems can be 100mm, 150mm or 200mm diameter aperture with a push button reset and either a stop alarm or SealTite reject. Pipeline metal detectors are available with a 3 in. or 4 in. pipeline in both Signature and PowerPhasePRO models.

X33 and X34 X-ray Systems are available in lengths of either 800mm or 1800mm, in line heights of 850mm, 950mm, 1050mm or 1150mm and in detector widths of 300mm or 400mm. The X33 only uses one fifth of the power needed by traditional x-ray systems to achieve high levels of detection sensitivity. The X34 offers a low powered generator to reduce energy consumption. Due diligence features include audible alarm, reject check, reject guard and reject verification with bin full sensor.

C31 and C33 Checkweighers and C-Series Case Scales are available in multiple configurations including by height, length, throughput and accuracy. They support the Mettler-Toledo ProdX Data Management Software and have connectivity options such as OPC-UA for transmission of weigh data and statistical records as well as many line integration options including backup detection.

