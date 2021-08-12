Vanguard Companies Wins Gold and Silver in the Box Manufacturing Olympics

The competition was open to all TAPPI and AICC members from around the globe who produce corrugated, rigid box, and folding cartons, as well as their suppliers. Entries were evaluated on a number of levels, including design, quality, graphic excellence, technical difficulty and innovative application.

“Creating award winning packaging and displays require great customer collaboration, innovation and teamwork. Congratulations to our valued customers and the entire team at Vanguard Companies for making awesome happen,” said Chris Stoler, Vanguard Companies CEO. “

This was truly a team effort—from the collaboration of our sales team with their clients, through the design phase, planning and manufacturing. Vanguard Companies delivers award winning results for our customers.”

Vanguard and Remington, from Spectrum Brands, won a Gold Award in the Innovative Structural Design Consumer Focus category and a Gold Award in the Best Application of Spot or Full Label category for their Remington iLight IPL3500VDN for Costco Canada.

Costco requested the Remington iLight product come in a large package for their stores. Due to the small size of the product and it having a Medical Certification with a specific serial number, it was cost effective to place original product package into a larger secondary package.

The unique All-in-One secondary package design had an integrated insert to hold the product package in place and allow for the Medical Certification Serial Number to be seen through a cutout on the bottom of the package. The design also allowed for easy setup and assembly along with easy locking of the product package inside. The reduced fillers and inserts also made it quick and easy for the customer to access and remove the product.

Vanguard and Manna Pro Products won a Silver Award in the Digital Printing—Containers and Displays - Ink Jet/Digital category for their Manna Pro Flock Party TSC End Cap.

Manna Pro, creator of Flock Party, had a vision to design an eye catching semi-permanent end cap that would build brand awareness, support new product launches, and drive consumers in-line to explore every-day products. Manna Pro’s overall goal was to grow annual sales through incremental shelf placement at Tractor Supply. The objective was to design a free-standing end cap that was able to withstand 10-12 months on the floor and 5 rotations of differentiated product assortments. The program is currently still set-in stores and Manna Pro has achieved 150% of expected forecast for the first 17 weeks.

“Vanguard Companies’ superior and innovative in-house design team is ready to make your vision reality,” continued Chris. “These displays demonstrate our attention to insights, creativity, quality, durability, and revenue generation. The Vanguard Companies team is the right partner to help our customers improve display effectiveness, drive brand awareness and sell more product.”



