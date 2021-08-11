Cama to Highlight AR Benefits on Secondary Packaging Line At PACK EXPO Las Vegas

The concept will be demonstrated on an advanced and highly integrated secondary packaging solution comprising a CL169 side-load cartoning machine and FW748 wrap around case packer. Attendees can view both packaging solutions in the Cama North America Booth C-3614. In addition to the AR capabilities, both machines will highlight the huge benefits from the BTG approach, along with additional features such as fast RFID-based changeovers and the flexibility delivered by a bypass system within the envelope of the cartoning machine, which enables a much wider range of packaging formats without impacting factory real estate.

Cama’s Breakthrough Generation (BTG) secondary packaging machines set new standards in immersive technology deployment. With AR and virtualization already proving invaluable across the design, build, commission, test and operational phases of its Breakthrough Generation (BTG) machines, Cama is now offering immersive, line side support for warranty, spares and consumables, through its Augmented Machine Assistance Package.

“This technology is the next step in our machine portfolio’s evolutionary roadmap,” explains Massimo Monguzzi, R&D Manager at Cama, “and will add a new support dimension to our existing immersive 3D offering. Our existing AR technologies have proved essential over the last 18 months. We have seen vast amounts of remote interactions between our factory in Italy and customers all over the globe, ensuring quicker commissioning and testing during installs and maximum uptime during operation. It comes as no surprise that ongoing support is now part of the equation.”

In practice, an AR assistant uses inputs, including the working time of the machine, to alert operators that user-serviceable elements require replacement, based on MTBF or warranty guidelines. When an item is due to be replaced, the user is alerted and given the option to modify the quantities. The system then initiates contact with Cama, where an automatic e-mail generates a ticket with the serial number of the part, the machine ID, the plant, the customer ID and the number of parts required. Once the ticket has been issued, a Cama service manager will contact a nominated customer representative who can progress the order.

Security is obviously a concern for many customers, and Cama put this at the forefront of this service’s development. The machine itself does not need to connect to an external network, instead, it is just the AR tool that requires the connection – most often a tablet, although the software can be installed on a wide variety of devices.

The operator can extract the operational information in one of three ways:

• Machine runtime is manually entered, and the software calculates spares requirements.

• Machine generates a QR code, which contains the necessary operational parameters.

• A future development will see direct communication between the machine and the AR tool. This will be a secure, segregated wi-fi pathway, which authenticates using permissions, credentials and certifications.

“This new service will help our customers with their warranty and spares management, ensuring that they only stock what they need when they need it,” Monguzzi adds. “This time-based intervention will not only help ensure maximum uptime but will also simplify the spares process through a single point of contact. “AR and immersive local and remote interactions have been on our road map for a number of years, Monguzzi concludes. “The pandemic then promoted it in the eyes of our customers from a medium-term ‘novelty’ into a very short-term necessity. Fortunately, our legacy roadmap also included the deployment of modern electromechanical and automation solutions, so our machines have been Industry 4.0 capable for quite a few years now. AR is now a normal every-day tool that will undergo even more development at our plant, as we find new, interesting and useful ways to exploit its capabilities to offer even greater service to our customers.”



