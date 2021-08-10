Slideways to Exhibit Line of Standard and Custom Plastic Components

Examples of Slideways’ custom CNC machining capability of plastic materials will also be on display. Live demonstrations and a video tutorial will show how to measure conveyor curves for retrofit or repair with SlideTrax® plastic chain tracks that can save time and money on maintenance and maximize throughput.

Slideways will also display its extensive range of unique and proven solutions for mechanical wear, conveying, and packaging applications in standard offerings and custom designs.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community. With over 1400 exhibitors, no other event in 2021 will bring together a more comprehensive gathering of suppliers offering new products, technologies and solutions. Attendee registration is now open.







