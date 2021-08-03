Fanuc and MSSC Align to Address Shortage of Skilled U.S. Workers

Fanuc America and Manufacturing Skill Standards Council (MSSC) have united to co-market the stackability of their respective industry-recognized certifications to certify more workers for careers in robotics and automation.

FANUC America
Aug 3rd, 2021
Fanuc

Fanuc America is a supplier of CNCs, robotics, and ROBOMACHINEs, and MSSC is a long-established U.S. leader in certifying front-line production technicians with foundational skills in advanced manufacturing and logistics. Their alliance represents a major step to address the acute shortage of skilled industrial robotics and automation operators.

Both organizations offer their certification assessments through NOCTI/Nocti Business Solutions (NBS), the leader in industry-developed and recognized certification assessments that follow international standards for personnel certification (ISO 17024). NOCTI/NBS have developed and validated the end-of-course assessments for both Fanuc and MSSC to certify their technicians. This partnership creates a streamlined approach for schools and industry partners when administering the certifications.

Fanuc offers industry 4.0 Connected Smart Manufacturing ™ occupational pathways and stackable certifications beginning with the Fanuc Certified Robot-Operator (FCR-O1 & FCR-O2) to develop entry- level skills for exciting careers in robotics and automation. The objective is to align students and job seekers on a pathway to become advanced automation operators, technicians, systems integration specialists, or engineers.

The U.S. supply chain is confronting a severe shortage of entry-level operator job applicants with the foundational skills and knowledge needed to perform complex operator tasks. In addition, the accelerated use of emerging digital technologies in manufacturing is making it even more difficult to fill the skills gap.

MSSC has recently upgraded its signature Certified Production Technician (CPT) program for entry-level front-line production technicians to add a fundamental understanding of Industry 4.0 technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), 5G, 3D (Additive), Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT), Data Analytics, Autonomous Robots, Augmented Reality, Nano-manufacturing and Advanced Materials.

Dr. Katherine Manley, an eminent national expert on industrial assessments, recently completed a detailed crosswalk between Fanuc’s FCR-O1 and FCR-O2, and MSSC’s CPT and found a high level of complementary synergies between these two nationally portable, widely respected industry certification programs.  MSSC offers the added benefit of a nationwide delivery system of some 2900 MSSC-trained instructors and 1900 MSSC-qualified test sites, mostly at high schools and community colleges, and 72 technical field reps, in all 50 states.

“The collaboration between Fanuc and MSSC will provide a major benefit to employers looking to fill industry 4.0 robotics and CNC technical positions,” said Paul Aiello, Executive Director of Education at Fanuc America.  “The manufacturing industry in the U.S. is facing a growing shortage of higher-skilled technicians vitally needed at the operator level. We look forward to incorporating the highly regarded MSSC foundational CPT certification programs into our robotics and CNC operator training pathways, and will encourage our customers to use the CPT certifications as part of their employee training.”

Adds Neil Reddy, CEO of MSSC, “Given the close fit between these FANUC and MSSC Certifications, we will encourage our entire nationwide network to use both to prepare individuals to build a robust pipeline of world-class robotics operators.  The digital transformation of manufacturing globally requires the U.S. to build a highly competitive, next generation front-line workforce capable of keeping pace with technological change.”


