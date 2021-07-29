Fanuc to Demonstrate Automation Solutions at ATX West

Fanuc’s robotic demonstrations will include:

CRX Collaborative Palletizing Demonstration:

Fanuc’s CRX cobot is an easy-to-use and versatile solution for a variety of applications, including palletizing, packing, machine tending, and many more. The CRX collaborative robot offers the same high level of performance that all Fanuc products are known for including the latest technologies and world-renowned reliability. Built-in sensors on each axis can allow the CRX cobot to work safely alongside people without the need for expensive guarding. In addition, the CRX can operate for eight years maintenance-free – truly a game changer for companies looking to lower costs and increase productivity. Click here to watch the Fanuc CRX in a wide range of applications.

At the show, a Fanuc CRX-10iA/L equipped with an iRVision 3DV/200 vision sensor will demonstrate case palletizing. The CRX will use the 3DV sensor to find a box, pick it up from one pallet and place it on another pallet.

SCARA Robot Demonstrations:

Fanuc’s family of 4-axis SCARA robots has grown to include the SR-3iA, SR-6iA, SR-12iA, and new SR-20iA models with 3kg, 6kg, 12kg and 20kg payload capacities, and a 400mm -1100mm reach, respectively. Fanuc’s SCARA robots are designed to help customers increase productivity in a number of industries including consumer electronics, auto components, plastics, food and beverage, lab automation, appliances and medical device manufacturing.

Show attendees will have the opportunity to see two SCARA demos at ATX West. First, the new Fanuc SR-20iA will pick and transfer fully assembled car batteries between two trays. The demonstration shows the SR-20iA’s ability to handle heavy parts in a wide operating area at high speeds.

In addition, a Fanuc SR-12iA SCARA robot with the Environmental Option will pack and unpack bottles of mouthwash. This option includes white epoxy coating, bellow covers, anti-rust bolts and seals, and an IP65 rating to withstand dust and liquids.

The SR-12iA and SR-20iA SCARA robots provide high inertia and have the ability to lift heavier payloads, maximizing flexibility to handle large work pieces.

Medical Device Assembly featuring the Fanuc LR Mate 200iD Robot

Fanuc’s Factory Automation Demonstrations:

• Additive Manufacturing

The Factory Automation division will feature an additive manufacturing demo. Additive manufacturing, otherwise known as 3D printing, has been gaining popularity in industrial manufacturing to create prototypes, tooling and end-use production parts. Applications, including medical implants and aerospace parts, are growing as new hybrid machine tools combine additive manufacturing with CNC machining. The new demo highlights FANUC’s capabilities in this burgeoning market by incorporating a 3-axis machine equipped with a four-extruder head into a plastic 3D printer. FANUC 30i-B CNC equipped with the 21.5” Panel i H Pro will be featured on the machine to demonstrate its custom slicing and post-processing capabilities.

• Digital Servo Adapter

Fanuc’s Digital Servo Adapter (DSA) Model B demo shows this motion control’s ability to enable the integration of a FANUC servo system with an existing, third-party controller. Booth visitors will see two 3-axis gantries using FANUC servos controlled by an Omron PLC over EtherCAT to load mini 3D-printed models of FANUC ROBODRILLS. This demo highlights the superior performance of FANUC’s motors as well as the capability to be seamlessly integrated with other third-party PLCs used in a wide variety of applications by a number of industries.

