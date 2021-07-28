Georgia-Pacific Expands Manufacturing of Curbside Recyclable Paper Padded Mailers for E-Commerce

The new locations in Jonestown, Penn., and McDonough, Ga., will expand availability of the mailers in the Northeast and Southeast to customers including Amazon. Georgia-Pacific is also adding a third production line at its first mailer manufacturing site that opened in the Phoenix area in 2020.

Georgia-Pacific’s expertise in paper making and paper-based packaging, and support from its research and development team, have contributed to the company’s success in its first manufacturing location and served as drivers in the expansion plans.

“The response to the functionality and recyclability has been very favorable from key customers like Amazon and from consumers,” says Adam Ganz, vice president – commercial development at Georgia-Pacific, who leads the mailer business. “We are eager to expand the availability of this more sustainable alternative to non-recyclable dual material mailers. This investment demonstrates our commitment to increasing sustainable solutions for the rapidly-growing e-commerce segment.”

