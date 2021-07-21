Markem-Imaje to Exhibit End-to-end Supply Chain Solutions at PACK EXPO Las Vegas

Confirming Markem-Imaje’s participation in PACK EXPO Las Vegas, Mark Boksa, North America Sales Director, Markem-Imaje said: “We understand the challenges our clients face in providing safe and authentic products to their customers. It’s difficult for these manufacturers to protect their customers and their brands when dealing with evolving regulatory requirements and complex global supply chains.”

Mark Boksa added: “It’s clear that a one provider solution is highly effective in helping companies overcome these obstacles, which is our aim with our end-to-end supply chain solutions.”

Markem-Imaje’s end-to-end supply chain solutions encompass:

• Messaging – message design, automation, and data management

• Marking & coding – primary/secondary coding and pallet labelling

• Verification & inspection – packaging accuracy, quality assurance and data integrity

• Line control – production control, printer performance and overall equipment effectiveness

• Serialization – full-stack L1-L4 including aggregation and pallet labelling automation

• Authentication – 100% unique, non-additive and data-enriched digital identity

• End-to-end traceability – seamless and secure data exchange ensures end-to-end supply chain tracking

• Connected consumer – real-time authentication, trust and credibility and customer feedback

• Data intelligence – business insight and supply chain visibility

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community. With over 1400 exhibitors, no other event in 2021 will bring together a more comprehensive gathering of suppliers offering new products, technologies and solutions. Attendee registration is now open.





