CMES Robotics Inc. and BTB Solutions to Exhibit De-palletization Solution at PACK EXPO Las Vegas

By combining the technologies of CMES Robotics Inc. robot vision and AI algorithm, BTB-Solutions REAPR mobile platform, and Kawasaki Robots, a robot can grasp randomly placed packages from any pallet or conveyor.

The de-palletization solution addresses two problematic areas for many organizations, the labor shortage and workers injuries related to stressful, tedious manual labor.

De-Palletization Solution:

• CMES Robotics Inc. Vision Sensors & AI Software

• BTB-Solutions REAPR - Rapidly Employed Automated Palletizing Robot

• Kawasaki Robot – RD080N

• Capable of over 600 boxes/hr per

• Fast mobile deployment

