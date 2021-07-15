Enercon Earns Certification in Amazon Supplier Network

Enercon Industries Corp. earned certification as a member of the Amazon Packaging Support and Supplier (APASS) network.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Enercon Industries Corp.
Jul 15th, 2021
Amazon Apass W Enercon Logo

“So many of Enercon’s customers sell through ecommerce channels and our team is committed to supporting their unique needs. Becoming certified and understanding Amazon’s mission to promote frustration-free packaging and minimize packaging waste helps us better serve our customers,” says Enercon VP Sales Ryan Schuelke.

Enercon’s induction cap sealers prevent leaks and preserve product integrity from packaging line to consumer. “A capped container’s journey through an ecommerce channel is much more unprotected than the controlled journey a retail distribution channel offers. Therefore, achieving a perfect seal on every container is chiefly important for the brand owner, packager, consumer and the distribution network that touches the product,” says Schuelke.

As Amazon values education, so does Enercon. The company offers free webinars and custom training programs to ensure packagers will always achieve a perfect seal. “It’s more than just knowing how to operate the equipment; we take a holistic approach with our customers to ensure they understand all the application variables that can impact sealing success,” says Enercon Product Manager Jeff LaGrange.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community. With over 1400 exhibitors, no other event in 2021 will bring together a more comprehensive gathering of suppliers offering new products, technologies and solutions. Attendee registration is now open.

Companies in this article
Enercon Industries Corp.
Videos from Enercon Industries Corp.View all videos
Pack Expo Connects: New Super Seal
Pack Expo Connects: New Super Seal
Nov 10th, 2020
Pack Expo Connects: Operating Window
Pack Expo Connects: Operating Window
Nov 10th, 2020
The All New Super Seal™ Induction Sealer
The All New Super Seal™ Induction Sealer
Aug 26th, 2020
Hp Mini Pk Station Pharma Vial 1 Pr Resize
HexcelPack: Protective Paper-Based Wrapping System
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas at booth SU-8425! Used by the three leading U.S. retailers, HexcelWrap cushioning paper is designed to ensure product protection and packing simplicity, replacing environmentally-harmful alternatives.
Jul 15th, 2021
Deitz Shoulderless Bander 21
Shrink Bander for Bottles
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth SL-5801! Deitz Co. will launch the Pharmafill Shoulderless Bottle Bander, a TE shrink bander designed to enable packagers to automatically apply shrink bands to bottles with no lip or shoulder.
Jul 15th, 2021
Globe 900 Min
Kao Collins Launches ‘InkAnswers’ for Choosing Inks for Pharmaceutical Packaging
Company develops help tool for narrowing down the options for choosing an inkjet ink for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical packaging.
Jul 14th, 2021
Amazon Apass W Enercon Logo
Enercon Earns Certification in Amazon Supplier Network
Enercon Industries Corp. earned certification as a member of the Amazon Packaging Support and Supplier (APASS) network.
Jul 15th, 2021
Pharmaworks TF1 Blister Machine
Pharmaworks Introduces New TF1 Blister Machine
Jul 15th, 2021
Check out The Cobot Spot from Universal Robots
Sponsored
Check out The Cobot Spot from Universal Robots
Looking for automation solutions for packaging and palletizing? This is your destination for all things cobot. Whether it’s webinars, video case studies or product information, you’ll find it all in this one spot.
Aug 31st, 2020
Motion Controls
Motion Controls Robotics to Exhibit End of Line Solutions and Software at Converters Expo
Motion Controls Robotics will showcase a new end of line production solutions and software and will feature a Fanuc CRX-10iA collaborative robot that will demonstrate one way to use collaborative robots for end of line processes.
Jul 14th, 2021
7 6 2021 11 35 09 Am
Robotic Depalletizer
Pearson Packaging launched a robotic depalletizing solution designed for mixed/irregular pallet stacks using AI/vision technologies from Plus One Robotics.
Jul 14th, 2021
Somic Logo
Somic to Showcase Secondary Packaging at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Somic America will demonstrate its newest version of the SOMIC ReadyPack for retail-ready packaging applications at PACK Expo Las Vegas, Booth SL 6460.
Jul 14th, 2021
T60series T63 T65 01 Pce 35 1
Serialization and Aggregation Systems for Pharmaceuticals
Mettler-Toledo PCE launched the T60 Integrated 360 Series of solutions for serialization and aggregation of bottles and vials in the pharmaceutical sector, enhancing quality control and traceability of products with 360o image capture.
Jul 14th, 2021
Glide Line Roller Chain Conveyor
Roller Chain Conveyor
Glide-Line’s configurable steel roller chain conveyor system features dynamic traction control with a built-in accelerator to assist with faster start-up.
Jul 14th, 2021
Check out The Cobot Spot from Universal Robots
Sponsored
Check out The Cobot Spot from Universal Robots
Looking for automation solutions for packaging and palletizing? This is your destination for all things cobot. Whether it’s webinars, video case studies or product information, you’ll find it all in this one spot.
Aug 31st, 2020
David Williams, president of Peli BioThermal
Pelican BioThermal Rebrands to Peli BioThermal
One brand name creates a seamless worldwide experience for customers that operate globally.
Jul 13th, 2021
Nosco Logo Logo
Nosco Begins Carton and Label Production at New Facility
Nosco, Inc., a subsidiary of Holden Industries, Inc., announced the beginning of carton and label production at its new 175,000 sq-ft Packaging Innovation Center in Pleasant Prairie, Wis.
Jul 13th, 2021
Jls Peregrine Closing (ice Cream) 1
JLS to Demonstrate Robotic Carton Closing at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Jul 13th, 2021
Canister Wipes Stuffer 5f68f409c8947
Canister Wipe Packaging Machinery
Shemesh Automation launches the TKS200 canister wipe packaging machinery designed to run at a consistent speed of 200ppm and a maximum speed of 220-240ppm.
Jul 13th, 2021
Brenton Mp1000 Relaunch
Redesigned Robotic Bulk Palletizer/Depalletizing EOAT
The redesigned MP1000 robotic bulk palletizing/depalletizing EOAT from Brenton can pick up empty or full bulk items, bags, cans, bottles, or irregular-shaped packs. It also works for handling cases, open or sealed cases, trays, display packs, and bundles.
Jul 13th, 2021
Hup New Building Exterior
Harpak-ULMA Announces New Global Headquarters
Harpak-ULMA announced the relocation of its global headquarters to a new, significantly expanded facility that will feature an advanced state-of-the-art customer experience center.
Jul 12th, 2021
Photo F 286
Thermoforming Packaging Machine
Multivac launches the F 286 thermoform packaging machine suitable for pro-ducing vacuum and MAP packs for snack products. Machine can produce up to 240 packs/min.
Jul 12th, 2021
Mhi Eagle Omni Pack Expo 2021
MHI: Deep-Draw Blister Machine with Enhanced Printer Module
See it at Healthcare Packaging Expo Booth SL-6738: Versatile module ideal for packaging development, rapid prototyping and small-scale production.
Jul 12th, 2021
More in Supplier News
Diagraph Logo Horz Blue Rgb (2)
Diagraph Announces Rebranding of Allen Coding to Diagraph GmbH
Diagraph Marking and Coding, an ITW company, announced that Allen Coding GmbH is now ITW Diagraph GmbH and will be the European, Middle East, and African headquarters for Diagraph.
Jul 12th, 2021
Matrix Mercury Ffs West Pack 2021
Vf/f/s Bagger
Matrix’s Mercury high-speed vf/f/s bagger is capable of filling up to 140 flexible packaging bags/min.
Jul 11th, 2021
Njm Denis Adam
NJM Appoints Denis Adam as Regional Sales Manager for the Western and Midwestern U.S.
Jul 10th, 2021
527 528 Modules
Solid State Digital Output Modules
Wago introduces the 750-527 and 750-528 solid state MOSFET digital output modules designed to switch 2 Amp resistive loads at a frequency up to 1 Hz.
Jul 10th, 2021
Pr Hs Beauleau Hire 070821 Final Web 3
Jason Beauleau Joins Hudson-Sharp as Regional Sales Executive
Jason Beauleau joined Hudson-Sharp, part of Paper Converting Machine Company (PCMC) and Barry-Wehmiller’s converting equipment platform, as Regional Sales Executive.
Jul 9th, 2021
Eriez Logo 60db778c73666
Eriez Appoints Gareth Meese Regional Sales Director-EMEA
Meese will direct, align, and support Eriez’ strategic sales efforts over a wider geography, including Europe, the Middle East, India ,and Northern Africa.
Jul 9th, 2021
Unknown
WeighPack Systems Opens New Product Unit
WeighPack Systems opened a new facility dedicated to the design of new packaging solutions. The New Product Unit (NPU) will focus on creating new business opportunities through innovative research and development practices.
Jul 9th, 2021
Pickle Sorting
Ranpak Announces Investment in Pickle Robot Co.
Ranpak Holdings Corp. announced its investment in Pickle Robot Co., a manufacturer of robots designed for automated sorting, loading, and unloading of packaged goods within logistical lines.
Jul 9th, 2021
555 Med white Background 800x600 547x600
Vertical Band Sealer
PAC Machinery’s Audion 555 continuous vertical band sealer is designed for stand-up, square bottom, or gusseted pouches sealed in the vertical position.
Jul 8th, 2021
Emerson
Flow Sensor
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth SL-6307! Emerson will showcase its AVENTICS™ Series AF2 flow sensor that monitors air consumption in pneumatic systems, enabling actionable insight around air consumption and leakage.
Jul 8th, 2021
Jls View
JLS Offers Remote, Real-Time Service and Training
JLS View uses Microsoft’s HoloLens 2 technology and connects customers with support needs whether they are around the corner or the world from JLS technicians.
Jul 8th, 2021
Njm Bt Icl Capper
Capper
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth C-3514! NJM, a ProMach product brand, will introduces its beltorque® BT-ICL Lite Capper designed to cap up to 150 bottles/min.
Jul 8th, 2021