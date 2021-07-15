Enercon Earns Certification in Amazon Supplier Network

“So many of Enercon’s customers sell through ecommerce channels and our team is committed to supporting their unique needs. Becoming certified and understanding Amazon’s mission to promote frustration-free packaging and minimize packaging waste helps us better serve our customers,” says Enercon VP Sales Ryan Schuelke.

Enercon’s induction cap sealers prevent leaks and preserve product integrity from packaging line to consumer. “A capped container’s journey through an ecommerce channel is much more unprotected than the controlled journey a retail distribution channel offers. Therefore, achieving a perfect seal on every container is chiefly important for the brand owner, packager, consumer and the distribution network that touches the product,” says Schuelke.

As Amazon values education, so does Enercon. The company offers free webinars and custom training programs to ensure packagers will always achieve a perfect seal. “It’s more than just knowing how to operate the equipment; we take a holistic approach with our customers to ensure they understand all the application variables that can impact sealing success,” says Enercon Product Manager Jeff LaGrange.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community. With over 1400 exhibitors, no other event in 2021 will bring together a more comprehensive gathering of suppliers offering new products, technologies and solutions. Attendee registration is now open.

