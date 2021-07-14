Somic to Showcase Secondary Packaging at PACK EXPO Las Vegas

The compact, fully automated machine made its North American debut at the last PACK Expo event in Las Vegas two years ago.

“As the leader in two-piece, retail ready display packaging, we’ve made exceptional progress since the last live PACK Expo event to help our customers solve their secondary packaging needs,” said Peter Fox, Senior Vice President of Sales for Somic America, Inc. “We’ve made strides with decision makers to understand there isn’t only one packaging machine for every situation. ReadyPack is proving to be the right solution for some of our new customers who wanted to test the waters with an entry-level machine.”

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community. With over 1400 exhibitors, no other event in 2021 will bring together a more comprehensive gathering of suppliers offering new products, technologies and solutions. Attendee registration is now open.

Available as a tray or wraparound packer, ReadyPack collates, cartons, and closes like other Somic mechatronic units, but at a slower rate by design. It provides output of up to 160 products/min, with a cartoning capacity of up to 18 units/min as a tray packer, and 12/min for a wraparound unit. Customers also love its space saving small footprint, which requires just 6.5m2 or 70 sq ft of floor space.

“We are very excited about re-engaging with the industry in person, and showing our latest innovations for end-of-line packaging systems,” acknowledged Fox. “ReadyPack exemplifies the versatility of all our equipment and is the perfect choice for companies that need a flexible packaging solution for items like stand-up pouches, flowpacks and rigid bottles. That’s what this machine will be running online at the show in Las Vegas.”

Interested parties can schedule a booth appointment with Fox by emailing him: p.fox@somic.us.

