Nosco Begins Carton and Label Production at New Facility

Nosco, Inc., a subsidiary of Holden Industries, Inc., announced the beginning of carton and label production at its new 175,000 sq-ft Packaging Innovation Center in Pleasant Prairie, Wis.

Nosco
Jul 13th, 2021
Nosco Logo Logo

The facility will provide redundant product capabilities that will expand Nosco's efforts into a new era of printed packaging with continued focus on quality, innovation and growth for the healthcare industry.

"We recently began production, printing pharmaceutical folding cartons on our Bobst Expertfold 110," said Craig Curran, Nosco President. "This week, we will start producing labels using two new HP Indigo 6K Label machines. Moving forward, the Pleasant Prairie facility will be home to production for all label and carton orders placed hereafter that were historically produced at Nosco's Gurnee and Waukegan facilities, respectively."

Nosco's Packaging Innovation Center and headquarters building will consolidate much of the company's northern Illinois workforce, which will allow for:

• An enhanced customer and employee experience.

• Supply chain efficiency and operational flow.

• Additional training and development opportunities.

• Facility optimization and automation.

The new Packaging Innovation Center will be home to nearly 300 of Nosco's 700+ employee owners. All other staff will operate out of Nosco's existing facilities in Illinois, Texas, New York, and Pennsylvania.

Some of the initiatives at the Packaging Innovation Center include:

• Quality: Nosco's harmonized quality system will remain in place across all facilities, including Pleasant Prairie. To assist with audits and tours, and provide a unique customer viewing experience, Nosco's Packaging Innovation Center will feature an observatory bridge overlooking all production activities.

• Innovation: Nosco's CAD and Solutions Engineering teams will continue to enhance customer packaging with sustainable material options, substrate and ink recommendations, structural design expertise and more. To promote new product development and team collaboration, both teams will now work together with customers out of the facility's fully-integrated Customer Innovation Hub, alongside their state-of-the-art MakerSpace.

• Growth: Through the company's increased facility space and long-term lease, Nosco is positioned to support expanded capacity and future growth goals. This growth potential will also allow Nosco to create many new jobs in Kenosha County. The facility's proximity to the Chicago and Milwaukee metro areas will be critical in recruiting top talent to expand the employee ownership team at Nosco.

Audits of the new facility will begin in late July, and the full grand opening is slated for fall of 2021.


