PET Technologies Contributes to Suntory Holdings Ltd.’s Technological Development Center

Suntory Holdings Limited with over 300 group companies in Japan, Europe, Asia, Oceania, North and Latin America, has a mission is to create harmony with people and nature. It reflects in its entire product range: non-alcoholic beverages and spirits, wine and beer. Not to mention its customization depending on the region!

Technology applied is an element of success. Suntory Technological Development Center’s contribution is difficult to overestimate. It is involved in the development of all new products for Europe, Africa, Middle East, and Caribbean. It includes sensorial analysis, pilot plant for new beverages and technical validation of packaging.

PET Technologies has become part of this unit.

What is its application?

• To test new PET bottles design

• To test different types of rotary blow molds

What are the advantages of these unique UPF-5M blow molder?

• The machine is adapted for rotary blow molds of all European brands;

• Blow molding conditions are close to the real, when a bottle is produced at high-speed rotary blow molder with high pressure up to 40 bar;

• Opportunity to test packaging at the market before investing at, let´s say, 20-cavity set of molds.

This saying stands for Suntory Technological Development Center and for UPF-5M blow molder. They test before final product launch to the market.UPF-5M blow molder, developed by PET Technologies, helps Suntory Holdings Limited to follow the vision provided by its CEO Takeshi Niinami:

“With customer satisfaction first, and safety a must, we maintain our thorough commitment to product quality in the customer experience, from the taste of our products to the ease of use of our product containers”.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community. With over 1400 exhibitors, no other event in 2021 will bring together a more comprehensive gathering of suppliers offering new products, technologies and solutions. Attendee registration is now open.



