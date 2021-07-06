Südpack Launches Virtual Exhibition Stand

A particular focus will be on eco-friendly product innovations. As one of the first suppliers in the market, Südpack was quick to put its focus on developing particularly sustainable concepts that, even while using less material, still offer the familiar features and same high level of product protection. Within the framework of its sustainability offensive, the film manufacturer concentrates on a total of four action areas: recyclability and increasing the amount of recyclate, material reduction, films made from renewable resources and a circular economy. Customers in the food, non-food and medical device industries already have access to a strong portfolio comprised of all four areas and that fulfils both current and future requirements.

Level 1 of the virtual exhibition provides general information about products and product innovations as well as the company and its sustainability strategy – and can be accessed without registration. On level 2, registered visitors can view detailed information and individual talks and also download the relevant presentations and fact sheets as well as brochures. It is possible to contact Südpack directly on both levels. The virtual exhibition stand can be reached at any time with this link https://exhibition.suedpack.com/

Exhibition visitors will also receive informative insights into the world of film printing. With its decades of expertise in gravure, flexo and digital printing, Südpack is one of the leading companies in this market. The experienced industry specialists provide consultation on suitable printing processes and materials – and provide impressive results from the first idea through to finishing, laminating and converting, all from a single source.

An essential component of the Südpack virtual exhibition stand is information about the company group as well as current developments at Südpack. For example, the individual business units as well as the national and international production sites are presented. Another focus of the exhibition is the field of sustainability & CSR. As a family-run company with a fine sense of tradition, Südpack is very much aware of its environmental, economic and social responsibility. Interested parties will find extensive information about the different fields of action – for example regarding investments, sustainability, raw material consumption, an internal circular economy, processes, employees, occupational safety and social involvement.

