PUMA Partners with Canopy to Protect Forests

By 2022, PUMA will source all of its cardboard and paper packaging from recycled or certified sources to ensure they are not derived from the world’s most integral forests. When PUMA products contain viscose, the raw material must come from top-of-class fiber producers which are regularly audited and then ranked by Canopy in its Hot Button Report. By procuring only from suppliers that achieve a top rating from Canopy, PUMA is avoiding the risk of sourcing from Ancient and Endangered Forests.

“Forests play a key role as carbon sinks and water reservoirs,” said Stefan Seidel, Head of Corporate Sustainability at PUMA. “With our new Forestry Policy, we will ensure that PUMA is part of the solution to protect Ancient and Endangered Forests around the world.”

As part of its agreement with Canopy, PUMA has signed up to the Pack4Good and CanopyStyle initiatives, which work to empower supply chains to save forests, and bring alternative, Next Generation Solutions to the mainstream, both in packaging and viscose production.

“We’re very excited to welcome sportswear giant PUMA to the CanopyStyle and Pack4Good initiatives,” said Nicole Rycroft, Canopy’s Executive Director. “Transforming unsustainable supply chains is vital to keep forests standing, protect biodiversity, and stabilize the world’s climate. PUMA strives to be at the front of the pack and today they are clearly demonstrating that leadership.”

