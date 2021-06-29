PUMA Partners with Canopy to Protect Forests

PUMA has committed to protecting forests around the world when sourcing paper, cardboard, and viscose, as part of its new partnership with not-for-profit environmental organization Canopy.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Canopy
Jun 29th, 2021
Puma

By 2022, PUMA will source all of its cardboard and paper packaging from recycled or certified sources to ensure they are not derived from the world’s most integral forests. When PUMA products contain viscose, the raw material must come from top-of-class fiber producers which are regularly audited and then ranked by Canopy in its Hot Button Report. By procuring only from suppliers that achieve a top rating from Canopy, PUMA is avoiding the risk of sourcing from Ancient and Endangered Forests.

“Forests play a key role as carbon sinks and water reservoirs,” said Stefan Seidel, Head of Corporate Sustainability at PUMA. “With our new Forestry Policy, we will ensure that PUMA is part of the solution to protect Ancient and Endangered Forests around the world.”

As part of its agreement with Canopy, PUMA has signed up to the Pack4Good and CanopyStyle initiatives, which work to empower supply chains to save forests, and bring alternative, Next Generation Solutions to the mainstream, both in packaging and viscose production.

“We’re very excited to welcome sportswear giant PUMA to the CanopyStyle and Pack4Good initiatives,” said Nicole Rycroft, Canopy’s Executive Director. “Transforming unsustainable supply chains is vital to keep forests standing, protect biodiversity, and stabilize the world’s climate. PUMA strives to be at the front of the pack and today they are clearly demonstrating that leadership.”

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community. With over 1400 exhibitors, no other event in 2021 will bring together a more comprehensive gathering of suppliers offering new products, technologies and solutions. Attendee registration is now open.

Companies in this article
Canopy
Nfc Packaging
Customized NFC-Enabled Packaging
Toppan Printing integrates NFC tags into packages as part of the structure to enhance security, preserve design quality, and help streamline manufacturing.
Jun 29th, 2021
Pearson
Case Packer
Pearson Packaging Systems launches the RTL-HV modular case packer designed for flexible products, such as bags, pouches, or flow-wrapped items, requiring horizontal and vertical loading.
Jun 29th, 2021
Puma
PUMA Partners with Canopy to Protect Forests
PUMA has committed to protecting forests around the world when sourcing paper, cardboard, and viscose, as part of its new partnership with not-for-profit environmental organization Canopy.
Jun 29th, 2021
1200px West Rock Logo svg
WestRock Commits to Emissions Reductions
WestRock announced its commitment to setting a new greenhouse gas emissions reduction target that is aligned with current climate science.
Jun 28th, 2021
Markem Imaje Logo Hrz Cmyk
Markem-Imaje Acquires Blue Bite
Markem-Imaje, an operating company of Dover Corp., acquired Blue Bite LLC, a manufacturer of innovative workflow software solutions for brand owners and product marketers.
Jun 28th, 2021
Siemens Simotics Sd200
Severe-duty AC Motor
Siemens launches the SIMOTICS SD200 severe-duty motor in frame size 440 with a 75-800 hp output.
Jun 28th, 2021
Hi Res Spur Gear
Spur Gears
KHK USA’s spur gears are cylindrical disks that have involute shaped teeth cut into their face. They are available in various materials, configurations, modules, and numbers of teeth.
Jun 25th, 2021
Owme For Everyone Flat Group 01 Lr
Burgopak Celebrates Pride Month with Inclusive Gift Card Packaging Design
Gift cards are for all seasons, all occasions, all nations and all people—and for Pride month Burgopak is celebrating inclusivity with its For Everyone campaign.
Jun 25th, 2021
Pr Pcmc Charapata Hire 062421 Final Web 3
PCMC Names Steven Charapata as Aftermarket Sales Executive
Charapata will work with customers to develop a controls obsolescence strategy by identifying and prioritizing equipment, developing a plan, and proposing solutions that can provide a phased approach to manage risk, downtime and capital expenditures.
Jun 24th, 2021
Cryopak Ecopak V2
Cryopak: Sustainable Logistics Packaging
Cryopak Ecopak systems utilize sustainable materials that are both biodegradable and compostable.
Jun 24th, 2021
Squid Building Near View 7582
Engage Technologies Named Top Workplace in Minnesota
Engage Technologies Corp. was named one of the Top Workplaces in Minnesota by the Star Tribune.
Jun 24th, 2021
Unique FlipGuard™ dispensing closure delivers branding and safety
Sponsored
Unique FlipGuard™ dispensing closure delivers branding and safety
Consumers want secure, convenient and smooth dispensing for sauces, dressings and condiments. Berry's new FlipGuard flip-top dispenser's unique design includes a tamper-evident strip and more.
Jun 1st, 2021
U9 A0218 Generale
Vf/f/s Machine
V-Shapes’ AlphaFlex automatic, multi-lane vf/f/s machine features synchronized digital printing, powered by Memjet DuraFlex and ColorGATE Packaging Productionserver, on both sides of single-dose sachets.
Jun 23rd, 2021
Manual Tilt Palletizer
Manual Tilt Palletizer
The manual tilt palletizer from GR-X Mfg. is primarily used by blow molders and co-packers to manually create a full-height pallet of empty plastic containers.
Jun 23rd, 2021
Crocs Release Final
Crocs Selects Bastian Solutions for New Automated DC in Ohio
Casual footwear company Crocs, Inc. partnered with Bastian Solutions to develop a new storage facility and fulfillment center in the Dayton, Ohio area.
Jun 22nd, 2021
L 310 full wrap labeler
Labeler for Egg Packs
Multivac's L 310 full wrap labeler is designed to label fresh eggs in cardboard or plastic trays and closes then with a secure seal.
Jun 22nd, 2021
J Wulf
Jennifer Wulf Joins Vanguard Companies as Vice President of Sales
Wulf will be responsible for leading Vanguard’s commercial organization and for growing its sales team to better support new and existing customers as well as grow into new products and services.
Jun 22nd, 2021
Food Montage 01
PakTech Named One of the Top Innovative Food Companies to Watch in 2021
PakTech Named One of the Top Innovative Food Companies to Watch in 2021 by CIOCoverage magazine.
Jun 21st, 2021
Bw Tech Center
BW Flexible Systems to Open Technical Center in EMEA
BW Flexible Systems, a Barry-Wehmiller Packaging Systems company, will open a new Technical Centre of Excellence in Nottingham by the end of June to expand its presence across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).
Jun 18th, 2021
Screen Shot 2021 06 18 At 9 54 49 Am
New Era of High-Performance Actuation to Enable Simpler, Safer, and More Productive Robots and Machines
This direct-drive actuator combines high torque density, cleanliness, and reliability to improve performance and lower total cost of ownership, the company says.
Jun 18th, 2021
More in Supplier News
Cpa Logo
CPA Releases Their 2021 State of the Industry Report Amid Industry Growth
Contract Packaging Growth, Insights, Research, and Perspectives
Jun 17th, 2021
Syntegon
Capsule Filling Machine
Syntegon Technology launches the GKF 60 capsule filling machine featuring a piezo station that fills small quantities starting at 0.1 milligram filling weight. Also available: dosing modules for dry powder inhalation (DPI), pellets, tablets, or liquids.
Jun 17th, 2021
Untitled1
IMA Group’s Virtual Event Recap
IMA Group’s Make the Most in the Choco & Confectionery Market virtual meeting held May 27-28 featured live sessions about stand-alone machines and complete lines for gums, candies, coated sweets, chocolate & bars, from processing to palletizing.
Jun 16th, 2021
America Pack 1080x1080
AmericaPack Summit to Addresss Key Packaging Challenges
The AmericaPack Summit, June 28-29, will bring together top packaging executives from across the United States for a 2-day event at the Four Seasons Hotel in Chicago.
Jun 16th, 2021
Sk22
Depalletizer for Breweries
The Nimbus Half Height Depallatizer from Ska Fabricating is designed to support breweries of all sizes and distribution models.
Jun 16th, 2021
Healthcare Packaging, Us
DEMAUREX SA: Sidebot for High-speed Collaborative Automation
Wyzo works safely side-by-side with humans without protective barriers or performance compromises.
Jun 15th, 2021
Cal Bowers, Vice President–Growth
RōBEX Announces New Vice Presidents
RōBEX promoted Cal Bowers to Vice President–Growth and Troy Kudzia to Vice President-Solutions.
Jun 14th, 2021
Edl Twin Stream Bundler
Twin-Stream Shrink-Film Bundler
EDL Packaging’s twin-stream shrink-film bundler is designed to collate and securely bundle 3-, 4-, and 6-packs of shrink-wrapped bottles, allowing for faster shelf stocking at retail locations.
Jun 11th, 2021
Bpi Certified Compostable Lidding
Compostable Coffee Pod Lidding Film
C-P Flexible Packaging launches BPI-certified compostable coffee pod lidding film designed for the latest single-serve coffee makers.
Jun 11th, 2021
Ken Brown Intro Pic 1 Cropped
Ken Brown Appointed Global Category Specialist, Labels and Packaging for Fujifilm North America Corp.
Ken Brown was appointed to the newly created role of Global Category Specialist, Labels and Packaging for Fujifilm North America Corp., Graphic Systems Div.
Jun 11th, 2021
At the heart of the Multi-Q HD unit is sensor technology with an improved signal-to-noise ratio, designed so that the most minuscule pressure differential is discernible.
SEPHA: HD Leak Tester to One Micron
Utilizing the vacuum decay test method, the new Multi-Q HD unit takes integrity testing to the next level, enabling ultra-sensitive, non-destructive detection of defects in pharmaceutical containers.
Jun 10th, 2021
Tipa Logo 2019
TIPA Expands Presence in North America
Compostable packaging producer TIPA announced its expansion into North America with new hires and a focus on developing U.S.-based capabilities as demand continues to grow for sustainable packaging.
Jun 10th, 2021