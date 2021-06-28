WestRock Commits to Emissions Reductions

WestRock announced its commitment to setting a new greenhouse gas emissions reduction target that is aligned with current climate science.

WestRock
Jun 28th, 2021
1200px West Rock Logo svg

WestRock has confirmed its commitment with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and will develop, validate, and publish a science-based target within 24 months.

“Building on a proud legacy in sustainable forestry and fiber management, we believe in the promise of a sustainable future, and we are committed to working with our customers, our supply chain and the communities where we work to get there together,” said David B. Sewell, chief executive officer of WestRock. “That’s why we have prioritized setting emissions reduction targets to help reduce this critical element impacting climate change.”

This latest commitment builds on the progress WestRock has made as a sustainability leader within the packaging industry. As fiber-based packaging continues to grow in popularity, WestRock has been taking active steps for—and with—its customers to work toward a more circular economy. Pivotal to this progress is the company’s commitment to offering fiber-based alternatives to plastic packaging.

WestRock’s sustainability progress and performance is highlighted in its latest sustainability report prepared in accordance with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards – the world’s leading sustainability reporting framework – and shows the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and accountability.

