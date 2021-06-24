Evertis Ibérica Receives ISO 14001 Certification

Through this achievement, Evertis expresses and reinforces its commitment to sustainability, environmental protection, and the fight against climate change, in line with their commitment to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

This certification, granted by AENOR, certifies that the environmental management system of their plant complies with the requirements of the international standard ISO 14001 and highlights the actions that they have promoted to minimize the impact generated by their activities, betting on energy efficiency, recycled content, waste management, eco-design, circular economy, and optimization of resources.

Evertis’ Environmental Management System is based both on the trust of its customers, one of the fundamental pillars of their business, and on eco-efficiency. Its strategy is to prevent pollution as well as increase the value of goods and services using fewer resources and minimizing the environmental impacts associated with their activity. In order to achieve these goals, the company is committed to:

• Rationalizing the use of energy and natural resources and act on the processes in order to optimize and reduce consumption.

• Reducing the production of waste by increasing and promoting recycling and recovering material whenever possible.

• Ensuring that materials and procedures used don’t present any risk to the health of workers and to the environment.

• Making sure that the use of materials, resources and the incorporation of safe and innovative technologies promote environmental protection and minimize the environmental impacts.

• Coaching and engaging employees to perform in a conscious and responsible manner, for the importance of everyone in guaranteeing product safety and for improving environmental performance.

• Implementing good practices in order to comply with applicable legislation and other requirements that will lead to the environmental preservation.

By obtaining the ISO 14001 certificate, Evertis reinforces their commitment to sustainability and a regenerative economy, aiming at generating positive effects on the environment. Evertis Quality Manager, Raquel Carpinteiro, summarizes the company’s successful certification process with the following words: “Protecting the environment has been in our priorities long before the certification process, but it is a great satisfaction for us to know that our efforts in this area have now been officially confirmed by an independent organization. The certification process is a daily work of all the Evertis´ team. To obtain this certification the whole team must be committed to fulfil all the requirements, with the final aim of achieving continuous improvement of our company.”

