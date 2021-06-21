PakTech Named One of the Top Innovative Food Companies to Watch in 2021

PakTech is renowned for its innovative solutions in the global green packaging industry. Its focus on recycling programs has marked it as a pioneer in the global transit towards a circular economy.

Brandon Rogers, CEO of PakTech, says “At PakTech, we are empowered to create change to further the organization and our vision.

With a deep sense of commitment, PakTech is a pioneer in the sustainability revolution, and its recycling drives have created significant impacts on global green packaging initiatives.

“At PakTech, we believe environmentally-friendly manufacturing is the key to a brighter, more sustainable future for all of us,” says Rodgers. All these visionary goals are achieved while keeping the packaging food-friendly and non-toxic.

Read his entire article on CIOCoverage’s website.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community. With over 1400 exhibitors, no other event in 2021 will bring together a more comprehensive gathering of suppliers offering new products, technologies and solutions. Attendee registration is now open.

