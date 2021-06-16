IMA Group’s Virtual Event Recap

IMA’s 2 day online event welcomed more than 150 users and companies interested in exploring the benefits of a single provider with a world of experience and a promise of innovation. On the first day, the online event presented the entire offering to participants, directly from its Sensing Future platform. On the second day, the event was repeated to enable its North American audiences to join the presentations at convenient times.

If you missed the event, you can now rewatch the video on-demand. Register at this link and watch an overview of our solutions for all stages of your process.



As a principal designer and manufacturer of automatic processing and packaging equipment, IMA gathered its major strengths to create a group of companies with a view to accompanying key players in the chocolate and confectionery sector towards new goals and better business.

Presenting ourselves as a unique source for this sector, we can count on a solid background and a number of assets. Firstly, our widespread presence in international markets and a track record of pioneering innovations in the field of packaging across several industries. Secondly, in-depth knowledge of all steps in the process going from raw material processing to end-of-line packaging. Each of the companies in this new cluster contributes with a specific expertise, experience and knowledge of market trends, all of which is merged synergically into a single-provider concept.

Countless solutions are available from our group of specialist companies, starting with divisions that are the backbone of the IMA Group. Processing technologies are accounted for by IMA ACTIVE based on our experience in mixing, granulation, tableting and coating. Due to a dedicated laboratory both in Italy and in the USA, customers benefit from expertise and support to test, develop, and optimise products and processes. IMA GIMA contributes with experience in primary packaging, providing solutions for gum, soft, chewy and hard candy and jellies. These include wallets, cartons, tins, jars and bottles; stand-up cartons also for chocolate and nougat. Furthermore, the division’s engineers also design the packaging lines starting from the package itself in order to supply a tailor-made solution. With experience stretching back over decades, IMA SAFE specialises in blister packaging, counting and cartoning for gums and candies. Already part of IMA FLX, our flexible packaging hub, where we develop the most advanced technologies for flexible packaging and research eco-compatible solutions, companies such as IMA ILAPAK, IMA DELTA SYSTEMS (USA), IMA EUROSICMA, IMA TECMAR (Argentina) all contribute to making the new cluster of Confectionery specialists a one-stop answer for packaging excellence. They account for Vertical and Horizontal Form Fill & Seal machines for any type of confectionery product, including lollipops, marshmallows, choco tablets and bars as well as those listed above. Packaging varies from Doypacks to block bottom and quad seal bags, and pillow bags. Secondary packaging or end-of-line solutions come in the form of overwrapping, stretch and shrink wrapping, top and side-loading cartoners for display boxes, wrap-around tray packers, multipurpose cartoners, side-loading, top-loading and wrap-around case packers, and palletizers. These are developed by IMA GIMA, IMA CIEMME and IMA BFB.

