AmericaPack Summit to Addresss Key Packaging Challenges

After extensive research in the industry, we have put together topic areas that will be discussed across these two days through presentations and panel discussions. These topics include:

• Advances in packaging sustainability

• Driving ecommerce growth

• Next generation packaging

• Keeping consumers focused on your brand

• The design edge

• The pandemic aftermath

The marcus evans group has 35 years experience in the production of premium business events. Known globally for our unwavering dedication to quality and excellence, we aid our clients in achieving their strategic goals by providing market leading business intelligence otherwise inaccessible to them.

At marcus evans, we craft products that empower our clients to drive organizational growth and achieve effective decision-making. Developing major sector-focused events, marcus evans provides unique business and networking opportunities across diverse industries and professions through a variety of media. We consider innovation to be vital. Our extensive proprietary analysis of our clients’ business needs enables us to equip you with the tools you need for future success.

To ensure the exclusivity of the event, speakers who attend to present are thoroughly vetted to ensure top quality and only C-level executives including:

• Michael O. Okoroafor, PhD, Vice President, Global Sustainability & Packaging Innovation, McCormick and Company

• Xavi Cortadellas, Global Head of Innovation and Design, The Gatorade Company

• Dennis Furniss, Vice President for PepsiCo Design, Latin America, PepsiCo

• Zak Normandin, Founder & CEO, Iris Nova

For more information on how you can attend, please contact Leyana Daccache at leyanad@marcusevanscy.com or visit https://events.marcusevans-events.com/americapackjune21/

