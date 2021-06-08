Diagraph Names Eric Joiner Vice President and General Manager

Joiner is a proven strategic business leader with over 25 years of commercial and operations experience developing and executing strategy and effectively leading teams across a variety of industries. He joins Diagraph most recently from Johnson Electric where he was the General Manager of Operations and Global Solenoid Products.

Joiner said, “I look forward to working with Diagraph’s leadership team in leveraging the ITW Business Model to generate solid growth with best-in-class margins. I am committed to executing our enterprise strategy to deliver differentiated performance.”

He started his career in the automotive industry as a Manufacturing Engineer with General Motors. He later transitioned to Delphi holding several positions of increasing responsibility, including Plant Manager. He joined Whirlpool Corporation where he held several roles including Director of Global Operations and Vice President of North America Customer Quality. After leaving Whirlpool, Joiner founded an information security business that was eventually acquired by a Fortune 500 Company.

He holds a B.S. in Industrial Engineering Technology from Central State University, M.S. in Administration from Central Michigan University and an M.B.A. from the University of Dayton.



