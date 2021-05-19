Fred Serrano Joins Formost Fuji as Southwest Regional Sales Manager

Formost Fuji Corp. announced that Fred Serrano joined its sales team as Southwest Regional Sales Manager. Based in the greater Los Angeles area, Serrano will cover the market in California, Arizona, and Nevada.

May 19th, 2021
Serrano brings successful talent to Formost Fuji from his 26 years of experience in the industry. His position supports the company’s strategic direction, strengthening customer relationships as well as our sales support coverage.

“I’m very happy to start a new chapter in my life with Formost Fuji. I truly believe this is a great opportunity to expand my knowledge and be part of a great team of professionals. I’m excited to represent and begin promoting our company values, experience, and great products,” said Fred.  “I look forward to delivering the best support, quality, and dedication our customers have come to expect over the years.”

Dennis Gunnell, President, Formost Fuji Corp., commented, “Fred’s experience in packaging machines and materials will fit well with our technology. With him working for many years as a field service technician, he is a hands-on guy, as well as having experience in sales.  We are excited to get him up to speed on our equipment so he can support our customers in the Southwest Region.”

You can reach Serrano directly at 425-417-7552 or freds@formostfuji.com.

