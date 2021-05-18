Bruce Hanson named Chief Executive Officer of AWT Labels & Packaging

During his 25-year career, Hanson has held numerous strategic leadership roles at RR Donnelley, most recently as President of the Labels and Forms Business Unit.

"I am thrilled to be joining the exceptional team at AWT and grateful to find shared core values that focus on the customer, employees and shareholders,” said Hanson. "AWT's reputation as an innovative, customer centric organization has led to tremendous growth over its long history, and I'm eager to build upon that strong heritage by broadening value for our clients."

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community, offering new products, technologies and solutions, while implementing up-to-date protocols for a safe and successful in-person event. Attendee registration is now open.

“Bruce’s outstanding track record and team-based leadership style will be an excellent fit with the AWT leadership team.” said Eric Kanter, Managing Director of Morgan Stanley Capital Partners." His background in Healthcare and Labels uniquely qualifies him to immediately impact the strategic path for AWT and unlock the integrated solutions current and future customers will enjoy. Bruce’s character, vision and commitment to delivering value to customers will serve the company well as we take the organization into the next stage of growth.”



