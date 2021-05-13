Mike Sparger Named North-Central Regional Sales Manager for Morrison Container

Dustin Lee, Director of Sales at Morrison Container stated he has thoroughly enjoyed working directly with all the Illinois customers for the last 10 years, but he is excited to be passing along the torch to Sparger as Morrison continues to grow.

Sparger has been part of Morrison’s sales team for more than 3 years. He also serves Morrison’s customers in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community, offering new products, technologies and solutions, while implementing up-to-date protocols for a safe and successful in-person event. Attendee registration is now open.

